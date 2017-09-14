VIDEO: McLaren 720S rolls out to experience Mumbai’s Night Life

When you’re new in town, young, and teeming with energy, the first thing on your to-do list is to experience the city’s nightlife. But when you’re pretty, famous, powerful, and rare, it is obvious that the World will make a run just to get a glimpse. Which is exactly what happened when a McLaren 720S, only the second in India, and a temporary resident, decided to indulge in a little night tour of the city. Behind its wheel was a familiar face, who’s a very successful Industrialist and is also a professional racer.

Like the other McLaren which roams the streets of Bangalore, this 720S too has arrived from the Middle-East via Carnet and will be heading back to its home country pretty soon. The British supercar, which made its global debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 720 horsepower of power and 770 Nm of peak torque. The engine propels the 720S from nought to 100 kph in just 2.8 seconds while 200 kph comes in 7.8 seconds. The top speed of the McLaren 720S stands at 341 kph.

Courtesy: Petrolheadsparadise on YouTube