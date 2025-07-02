  • Home
Ferrari Amalfi: The Roma’s Powerful Successor That’s Built for Speed, Comfort & Everyday Dreams

4-Point Overview:

  • 640hp V8 with a thrilling 3.3s sprint to 100 km/h
  • Built for daily drives too — comfy 2+ cabin and 7-year maintenance included
  • All-new design, active aerodynamics, and refined interior with Burmester sound
  • Tech-heavy cabin with triple-screen HMI, tactile controls, and ADAS safety

Intro: From Roma Royalty to Amalfi Ambition

The Ferrari Roma was nothing short of an Italian grand tourer masterpiece — sleek, powerful, and dripping in style. But as times change, so do icons. It’s now time for the torch to pass — and Ferrari has done it with grace, muscle, and innovation. Say hello to the Ferrari Amalfi — the Roma’s spiritual successor that builds on everything its predecessor stood for and kicks it up several notches.

With a bold new face, 640 horses under the hood, and an interior that blends race-bred ergonomics with a luxury lounge, the Amalfi is no half-hearted refresh. It’s a brand-new era for Ferrari’s front-engined 2+ coupés.

Nomenclature Behind This New Italian Marvel

The name “Amalfi” isn’t just for show — it’s a whole mood. Inspired by Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast, it brings to mind freedom, beauty, and that effortless Italian charm. Ferrari didn’t just want a car that’s fast — they wanted it to feel like a sunset drive by the sea. The name captures that vibe perfectly. It’s not just what you drive — it’s what you feel.

Powertrain & Performance: A V8 That Talks the Talk

At its core is a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 (3855 cc) that belts out 640cv at 7,500 rpm and 760Nm of torque. Ferrari refined the F154 engine architecture with lightweight camshafts, a new ECU* from the 12Cilindri, and independent turbo controls spinning up to 171,000 rpm. The result? A 0–100 sprint in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 320 km/h.

Even the 8-speed DCT gearbox has been reprogrammed for silkier shifts, especially in Start-Stop conditions. Ferrari’s engineers also tuned the throttle response for a punchier mid-gear pull, making the Amalfi exhilarating both in city traffic and on twisty mountain passes.

*Electronic Control Unit – It’s like the car’s brain — the ECU controls how the engine behaves, managing everything from power delivery to fuel efficiency.

Exterior Styling: When Art Meets Speed

Ferrari says every panel on the Amalfi is new. And it shouts loud. This isn’t just a visual rehash of the Roma.

  • The front fascia loses the traditional grille and gains a floating body-colored wing, flanked by minimalist LED lighting.
  • A massive air splitter adds drama and improves airflow.
  • Around back, you’ll see a clean, sculpted tail, hidden taillamps, and a functional diffuser—all wrapped in the gorgeous Verde Costiera launch shade, a teal hue inspired by the Amalfi Coast.

It’s clean, confident, and unmistakably Ferrari.

Interior & HMI (Human-Machine Interface): Where Tech Meets Tactility

Step inside, and it’s all about balance. There’s a dual-cockpit layout that hugs both driver and passenger with symmetrical visual lines. The new steering wheel brings back physical buttons, including the iconic aluminium start/stop switch.

Triple-display layout includes:

  • 15.6” digital cluster
  • 10.25” central touchscreen
  • 8.8” passenger display

Plus, you get wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a wireless charger, and even MyFerrari Connect app support. Optional comfort seats come in 3 sizes, offering ventilation, massage (10 chambers, 5 programs), and cabin-wide ambient elegance. Top it off with a 14-speaker Burmester sound system (1,200W) for a sonic experience as rich as the drive.

Aerodynamics & Vehicle Dynamics: Form Follows Function

Ferrari didn’t just design a looker — the Amalfi’s body is aero-optimized to the millimeter.

  • A mobile rear wing adjusts between Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce settings, adding 110kg of extra grip at 250 km/h.
  • Vortex generators, underbody airflow channels, and ducting above the headlights all help reduce drag and boost engine cooling.

In terms of control, it gets brake-by-wire, ABS Evo, SSC 6.1, and grip estimation logic — all working together to keep this beast calm, even on challenging roads.

Safety & Driver Assists: Ferrari Goes High-Tech

The Amalfi comes loaded with ADAS features, including:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keep & Departure Warning
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Driver Distraction Alert
  • Optional Surround View and Cross Traffic Alert

These systems are seamlessly integrated with Ferrari’s proprietary control units and sensors to enhance safety without dulling the drive.

Tyres, Dimensions & Maintenance

The Amalfi wears 20-inch wheels with a balance of aggression and comfort. Tyres are co-developed with Bridgestone Potenza Sport and Pirelli P ZERO.

Key Dimensions:

MetricSpec
Length4660 mm
Width1974 mm
Height1301 mm
Wheelbase2670 mm
Boot273 litres
Dry Weight1470 kg
0–100 km/h3.3 s
Top Speed320 km/h

Ferrari also includes its 7-Year Genuine Maintenance Plan, offering peace of mind with official servicing for the first seven years—no mileage cap.

Conclusion: An Everyday Ferrari That Still Thrills

With the Amalfi, Ferrari’s message is loud and clear: performance doesn’t have to sacrifice practicality. This isn’t just a track toy. It’s a road-hugging, soul-stirring grand tourer that can excite you on Sundays and cosset you on the commute.

Roma was romantic, but Amalfi is a revolution in a tuxedo — faster, sharper, and smarter. And with that, Ferrari once again proves why it sets the benchmark in the GT world.

