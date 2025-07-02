Ferrari Amalfi: The Roma’s Powerful Successor That’s Built for Speed, Comfort & Everyday Dreams

4-Point Overview:
- 640hp V8 with a thrilling 3.3s sprint to 100 km/h
- Built for daily drives too — comfy 2+ cabin and 7-year maintenance included
- All-new design, active aerodynamics, and refined interior with Burmester sound
- Tech-heavy cabin with triple-screen HMI, tactile controls, and ADAS safety
Intro: From Roma Royalty to Amalfi Ambition
The Ferrari Roma was nothing short of an Italian grand tourer masterpiece — sleek, powerful, and dripping in style. But as times change, so do icons. It’s now time for the torch to pass — and Ferrari has done it with grace, muscle, and innovation. Say hello to the Ferrari Amalfi — the Roma’s spiritual successor that builds on everything its predecessor stood for and kicks it up several notches.
With a bold new face, 640 horses under the hood, and an interior that blends race-bred ergonomics with a luxury lounge, the Amalfi is no half-hearted refresh. It’s a brand-new era for Ferrari’s front-engined 2+ coupés.
Nomenclature Behind This New Italian Marvel
The name “Amalfi” isn’t just for show — it’s a whole mood. Inspired by Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast, it brings to mind freedom, beauty, and that effortless Italian charm. Ferrari didn’t just want a car that’s fast — they wanted it to feel like a sunset drive by the sea. The name captures that vibe perfectly. It’s not just what you drive — it’s what you feel.
Powertrain & Performance: A V8 That Talks the Talk
At its core is a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 (3855 cc) that belts out 640cv at 7,500 rpm and 760Nm of torque. Ferrari refined the F154 engine architecture with lightweight camshafts, a new ECU* from the 12Cilindri, and independent turbo controls spinning up to 171,000 rpm. The result? A 0–100 sprint in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 320 km/h.
Even the 8-speed DCT gearbox has been reprogrammed for silkier shifts, especially in Start-Stop conditions. Ferrari’s engineers also tuned the throttle response for a punchier mid-gear pull, making the Amalfi exhilarating both in city traffic and on twisty mountain passes.
*Electronic Control Unit – It’s like the car’s brain — the ECU controls how the engine behaves, managing everything from power delivery to fuel efficiency.
Exterior Styling: When Art Meets Speed
Ferrari says every panel on the Amalfi is new. And it shouts loud. This isn’t just a visual rehash of the Roma.
- The front fascia loses the traditional grille and gains a floating body-colored wing, flanked by minimalist LED lighting.
- A massive air splitter adds drama and improves airflow.
- Around back, you’ll see a clean, sculpted tail, hidden taillamps, and a functional diffuser—all wrapped in the gorgeous Verde Costiera launch shade, a teal hue inspired by the Amalfi Coast.
It’s clean, confident, and unmistakably Ferrari.
Interior & HMI (Human-Machine Interface): Where Tech Meets Tactility
Step inside, and it’s all about balance. There’s a dual-cockpit layout that hugs both driver and passenger with symmetrical visual lines. The new steering wheel brings back physical buttons, including the iconic aluminium start/stop switch.
Triple-display layout includes:
- 15.6” digital cluster
- 10.25” central touchscreen
- 8.8” passenger display
Plus, you get wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a wireless charger, and even MyFerrari Connect app support. Optional comfort seats come in 3 sizes, offering ventilation, massage (10 chambers, 5 programs), and cabin-wide ambient elegance. Top it off with a 14-speaker Burmester sound system (1,200W) for a sonic experience as rich as the drive.
Aerodynamics & Vehicle Dynamics: Form Follows Function
Ferrari didn’t just design a looker — the Amalfi’s body is aero-optimized to the millimeter.
- A mobile rear wing adjusts between Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce settings, adding 110kg of extra grip at 250 km/h.
- Vortex generators, underbody airflow channels, and ducting above the headlights all help reduce drag and boost engine cooling.
In terms of control, it gets brake-by-wire, ABS Evo, SSC 6.1, and grip estimation logic — all working together to keep this beast calm, even on challenging roads.
Safety & Driver Assists: Ferrari Goes High-Tech
The Amalfi comes loaded with ADAS features, including:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep & Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Driver Distraction Alert
- Optional Surround View and Cross Traffic Alert
These systems are seamlessly integrated with Ferrari’s proprietary control units and sensors to enhance safety without dulling the drive.
Tyres, Dimensions & Maintenance
The Amalfi wears 20-inch wheels with a balance of aggression and comfort. Tyres are co-developed with Bridgestone Potenza Sport and Pirelli P ZERO.
Key Dimensions:
|Metric
|Spec
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1974 mm
|Height
|1301 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Boot
|273 litres
|Dry Weight
|1470 kg
|0–100 km/h
|3.3 s
|Top Speed
|320 km/h
Ferrari also includes its 7-Year Genuine Maintenance Plan, offering peace of mind with official servicing for the first seven years—no mileage cap.
Conclusion: An Everyday Ferrari That Still Thrills
With the Amalfi, Ferrari’s message is loud and clear: performance doesn’t have to sacrifice practicality. This isn’t just a track toy. It’s a road-hugging, soul-stirring grand tourer that can excite you on Sundays and cosset you on the commute.
Roma was romantic, but Amalfi is a revolution in a tuxedo — faster, sharper, and smarter. And with that, Ferrari once again proves why it sets the benchmark in the GT world.