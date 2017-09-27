Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 To Debut At The 2017 EICMA Motor Show?

After being spotted testing on various occasions in India as well as outside the country, Royal Enfield finally seems to be ready to unveil the Continental GT 750. Reports suggest that the Eicher owned company could christen the model as the Interceptor 750 when it is speculated to make its debut at the 2017 EICMA Motor Show in Milan this year.

If Royal Enfield does unveil the Interceptor 750 at this year’s EICMA Motor Show, the Chennai based two wheeler manufacturer could showcase the model at the 2018 Auto Expo scheduled to held in February next year. The decision though, lies on the fact whether Royal Enfield plans to be present at the expo which is held once every two years.

Also read: Royal Enfield Continental GT ‘Silver Bullet’ Is The Retro-Styled Beauty You’d Fall In Love With

Spy images previously shared by our readers also hint that Royal Enfield could launch two variants of their new 750cc model including the regular Continental GT styled variant and a retro styled variant which has an uncanny resemblance to the Triumph Bonneville.

Engine details are scarce at the moment although it is believed that the model, with a displacement of 750cc, could produce around 50 hp and 60 Nm of torque. This engine is likely to be paired to a six speed transmission. While we wait for some additional details, let us know your views about the Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 through the comments section below.