2026 Maruti Suzuki eParivartan Programme Reaches 8,700 People Through Employee Volunteering Drive

Maruti Suzuki has shared updates from its employee volunteering programme called eParivartan. This programme is run by company employees who give their time to support social work in different areas. In the latest financial year, the effort has reached more than 8,700 people across communities.
More than 1,100 employees took part in this programme. Together, they contributed over 2,600 hours of volunteering work. The activities covered health, education, and community care in different locations including offices and manufacturing plants.
Health and community support work
A large part of the activities focused on health and basic community needs.
- Four blood donation drives were held at company offices and plants
- Employees helped assemble wheelchairs from provided kits
- These wheelchairs were later donated to care centres and shelters
Support was also given to people living in shelter homes.
- Food distribution
- Medicines and dry ration supply
- Toiletries for daily needs
Employees also spent time with elderly people and underprivileged groups. These sessions focused on simple interaction and companionship.
Education and youth activities
The programme also worked closely with children and students from underprivileged backgrounds.
One key activity was a visit to the Manesar manufacturing facility.
- Children saw large scale vehicle production
- Employees interacted directly with students
- The visit helped students understand real work environments
Other activities included inclusive learning sessions.
- Art based sessions with specially-abled children
- Interaction programmes for visual impairment students
- Distribution of Braille learning kits
A Wish Tree programme also ran during the year.
- More than 300 students received support
- Items included school bags, stationery, toys and learning material
School development activities
Employees also worked on improving school spaces in local areas.
- Over 1,400 sq. ft. of school walls were painted
- Government schools in Manesar and Gurugram were covered
- The aim was to make school spaces more welcoming
Company statement
Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, shared that employee participation made a direct impact on communities.
He noted that over 1,100 employees contributed more than 2,600 hours and supported over 8,700 people through education, healthcare and companionship activities.
CSR focus of Maruti Suzuki
The company’s wider CSR work continues in three main areas.
- Road safety programmes
- Skill development initiatives
- Community development projects
The employee volunteering programme works alongside these efforts and connects staff directly with ground level social work.