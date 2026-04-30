Kia Teams Up With HYBE India For Nationwide Music Auditions

Kia India has joined hands with HYBE India for a new music project in the country. This is the first large scale global girl group audition coming from India, with a direct international link.
Kia is also the exclusive automotive partner for this full project. The plan is to find and train young talent and give them a chance to perform at an international level.
The partnership brings together cars and music in one space.
What this project is about
The auditions will happen across many cities in India as well as abroad.
- 10 cities in India for on ground auditions
- Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh included
- 5 international stops for Indian talent living abroad
- Total of 15 locations covered
- Online entries open from March 31 to July 31
This gives a wide reach to people from different regions.
HYBE will also use its global artist training system here, which has been used earlier to build well known acts like BTS and KATSEYE.
Cities and events
The activity will move across major cities with pop up events. These will act as event zones where people can visit, take part, and explore the audition setup.
- Guwahati on May 2
- Mumbai on May 9
- Pune on May 16
- Hyderabad on May 23
- Bengaluru on May 30 and 31
- New Delhi on June 13 and 14
Each location will have live engagement areas, music based setups, fan zones, and brand presence.
Kia’s role in the experience
Kia is not just a partner name here. The brand is bringing a physical experience through its car.
- Kia Syros will be placed at the centre of these events
- Inside the car there will be a content creation setup
- People can record videos and share them instantly
It turns the car into a creative space. This part is called the Kia Engagement Zone.
What people will see at the events
The pop up parks will feel like a mix of music and fan culture.
- Live interaction zones
- Space to perform and record
- Areas built for fans and creators
- Car display with real use experience
It connects the car with youth lifestyle and everyday use.
Why this matters
HYBE is known for building global music acts and is now bringing that system to India.
- Focus on training and developing talent
- Exposure beyond India
- Chance to be part of a global group
Kia is using this space to stay close to young audiences, creativity, and self expression. The brand is also expected to continue more such activities to stay connected with new age users.