Oben Rorr Evo Launched at Rs 99,999 with 180 km Range

Oben has added a new electric motorcycle to its lineup. The Rorr Evo has arrived with a starting price of Rs 99,999 for early buyers. This price is for the first 10,000 customers. After that, it will go up to Rs 1,24,999. Bookings are open with a small amount of Rs 777.
Test rides and deliveries are set to begin from June 2026. The bike will be available across around 150 showrooms in India.
This bike is positioned between the existing Rorr EZ and Rorr EZ Sigma in the brand range.
Design and look
Coming to the design, the Rorr Evo gets a sharper and more aggressive street style.
- Single projector headlamp
- LED DRL strip above the light
- Strong tank shrouds
- Slim rear section
The stance looks sporty and clean for city use
Colour options available:
- Neutron Blue
- Pulse Red
- Magnetic Black
- Photon White
Battery and range
The Rorr Evo uses a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack placed inside a strong aluminium casing.
- IP67 rating for water and dust protection
- Higher heat resistance compared to standard batteries
- Longer lifecycle for better long term use
- 8 year battery warranty
Range and charging:
- Claimed range of 180 km (IDC)
- Around 100 km plus expected in daily riding
- 0 to 80 percent in about 90 minutes
- Onboard charger included
Motor and performance
Talking about performance, the bike uses a 9 kW motor with strong output.
- 250 Nm torque at the wheel
- 0 to 40 kmph in around 3 seconds
- Top speed of 110 kmph
The motor is IP68 rated for durability. It also uses a chain drive system, which is different from many electric bikes.
Riding modes include:
- Eco
- City
- Havoc
- Smart IQ
SmartIQ is a special mode that adjusts power based on riding style and can give up to 15 percent extra range.
Hardware and ride setup
On the mechanical side, the bike is built for daily roads and uneven conditions.
- Telescopic front suspension
- 7-step adjustable rear monoshock
- Disc brakes with unified braking system
- 17-inch alloy wheels
Other key numbers:
- Seat height of 780 mm
- Long 680 mm seat for better comfort
- Ground clearance of 200 mm
- Water wading capacity of 230 mm
- Kerb weight of 140 kg
Storage setup:
- Total 10 litre storage space
- Split between tank area and under seat
Features and tech
It gets a solid set of features for daily use along with connected tech.
- 5-inch TFT display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Navigation support
- Call and message alerts
- Music control
Extra features include:
- Regenerative braking
- Reverse mode
- Fall alert with emergency support
- Driver alert system
- Dual USB charging ports
App-based functions:
- Live tracking
- Geo fencing
- Anti theft alerts
- Remote monitoring
- Ride data and history
The bike supports charging across a large network spread over cities and highways.
Rivals
The Oben Rorr Evo sits close to a few electric bikes in the same space. Models like Revolt RV400 and Ola Roadster X come as direct options with similar pricing, range and everyday usability.