New Volkswagen Passat India Launch On October 10, 2017

Volkswagen India recently announced that the company has begun production of the new Passat at their Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. Prior to the announcement, the new Passat was spotted testing completely uncamouflaged on numerous occasions.

Now, Volkswagen has revealed that the new Passat will be launched in India on October 10. The Passat will be available with a 175 hp 2.0L TDI engine mated to a six speed DSG automatic transmission. The new Passat is based on the company’s MQB platform which also underpins models such as the Tiguan, Skoda Octavia and Superb.

Currently in its eighth generation, the new Passat was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show. Dimension wise, the new Passat measures 4767 mm in length, 1832 mm in width and 1456 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2791 mm. Once launched in India, the new Volkswagen Passat will rival the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and the Skoda Superb.