KTM reveals 2027 450 Rally Replica with Dakar tech, limited units and much more!

KTM has revealed the new KTM 450 Rally Replica and it comes straight from the brand’s Dakar racing success. This bike is built close to the machine that has already won multiple Dakar titles in recent years.
Only a small number will be made, which makes it very exclusive.
Limited production and price
- Just over 100 units for the standard version
- Only 8 units of Luciano Benavides Factory Edition
- Price starts around £33,148
- Factory edition priced around £42,544
This clearly puts it in a very high price range.
Design and details
The standard version comes in KTM orange shade. The factory edition gets full Red Bull race design, same as the Dakar winning bike.
- Carbon navigation tower for roadbook
- Numbered frame badge
- Special rally seat
- Michelin rally tyres with mousse setup
Factory edition extras
The Luciano Benavides version gets a few extra benefits
- Handover by the rider himself
- Signed race jersey
- Support from KTM race team
- Invite to KTM Adventure Rally in Italy
This makes it more than just a bike purchase.
Engine and performance
The bike is powered by a 449.4cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine paired with a 6 speed gearbox and Brembo hydraulic clutch. It uses rally-specific gearing for better control in long stages.
While power figures are not shared, but the focus seems to be on strong performance for long distance rally riding.
Fuel setup and long range
Fuel capacity is a major highlight here. The bike uses a three tank setup with two tanks at the front and one at the rear, taking total capacity to around 34.5 to 35 litres. This setup helps the bike cover long rally stages without frequent stops.
Chassis and suspension
The chassis is specially built using a hydro-formed, laser-cut and hand-welded frame. It is designed to balance strength and flexibility. Suspension duties are taken care of by WP units, offering 304 mm travel at the front and 280 mm at the rear.
Hardware and components
- Titanium Akrapovič exhaust
- Brembo brakes
- Dual radiators for cooling
- Aluminium handlebar with foam grips
- Wide foot pegs for better grip
- CNC-machined components
The bike also uses carbon fibre parts like brake guards and tank protection.
Availability
Bookings are already open and deliveries are expected to start from July in international markets.