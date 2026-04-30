Audi recalls 207 units of Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India

Audi India has announced a recall for its electric cars in the country. A total of 207 units are part of this update. The list includes the Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback and older e tron models as well.
This step has been taken after a possible issue was found in one of the braking parts.
What is the issue
- Problem linked to brake servo push rod connection
- Bolt connection may not meet required standard
- Part can slowly loosen over time
- Brake pedal link may not stay fully secure
If the connection becomes weak, the link between the brake pedal and braking system may not work as expected.
Safety backup
Audi has shared that there is still a safety layer in place.
- Emergency braking function is available
- Activated using parking brake button
- Works through electronic system
- Helps bring the car to a stop if needed
This acts as a backup in case the main connection has a problem.
Affected cars
- Total 207 units in India
- Includes Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback and their pre-facelift versions
- Production period from February 2018 to June 2024
Exact number for each model has not been shared.
What owners should do
- Audi will contact affected car customers directly
- Cars will be checked at authorised service centres
- Faulty part will be inspected and fixed
- No cost will be charged for this process
This is a standard recall step to make sure everything is working properly.