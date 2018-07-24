Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Sales Rescheduled To July 25, 2018

Previously, Royal Enfield had to postpone the sale of the limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus in India, scheduled on July 10, after the website suffered a technical glitch. The sale, which was then postponed to 8:30 p.m. on the same day, probably didn’t go through well either. Now, the two-wheeler brand has announced that it will open the flash sale of the 250 units on July 25, 2018 at 4 p.m.

The motorcycle, as reported earlier, is limited to just 1,000 units across the globe, 250 of which are reserved for the Indian market. The limited edition model, which will be available in Service Brown and Olive Drab Green colour options, is based on the Classic 500 and is inspired by the World War II model which was used British paratroopers, the Flying Flea. The motorcycle has been priced at INR 2,49,217/- (on-road Mumbai).

In case you missed our previous reports, let us give you a quick recap of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus. The limited edition motorcycle features a Blue and Maroon Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank and an individually stenciled serial number, resembling the 250th Airborne Light Company which served during World War II. Also on offer will be markings of military motorcycles such as blacked out rims, kickstart, headlight bezel, pedals, leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, brown handlebar grips as well as a bespoke set of military inspired canvas panniers with a Pegasus logo.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged and the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition continues to use the same 499cc engine single cylinder, air-cooled engine which powers the standard edition. The engine is tuned to deliver maximum power output of 27.2 hp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five speed transmission.

Apart from the motorcycle, Royal Enfield will also offer a range of gear inspired by the new motorcycle. The collection will include T-shirts, shirts, caps, bags, helmets, lapel pins which will feature the official military insignia and the Pegasus emblem. Click here to visit the official website.