Tata Sierra EV Debut Confirmed For June 30; Electric SUV To Join Tata’s Growing EV Range

Tata Motors recently introduced the new-generation Sierra in ICE form, bringing back one of its most recognised nameplates. Now, the spotlight is shifting to the electric version. Tata Sierra EV will make its debut on June 30, 2026, expanding Tata’s electric vehicle portfolio further.
Once launched, the Sierra EV will sit between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in Tata’s lineup. It will also become the brand’s seventh electric passenger vehicle in India.
Expected Battery Options And Drivetrain
Tata has not revealed official battery specifications yet, but the Sierra EV is expected to share its underpinnings with the Harrier EV.
Expected options include:
|Specification
|Details
|Platform
|acti.ev+ Architecture
|Battery Pack Options
|65 kWh and 75 kWh (expected)
|Drivetrain
|Rear Wheel Drive
|AWD Option
|Expected on higher variants
|Claimed Range
|Around 500 km (expected)
The SUV is expected to offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, making it one of the few Tata EVs to provide such a choice.
Design Gets EV-Specific Changes
The Sierra EV will keep the familiar shape of the standard Sierra, but a few details help distinguish it from ICE siblings.
Some expected highlights include:
- Closed-off front grille
- Connected LED light bar
- Split headlamp setup
- LED fog lamps
- Cornering lights
- EV-specific alloy wheels
- Flush door handles
- Signature rear quarter glass design
The rear section is expected to feature a full-width LED light bar, roof spoiler, rear wiper and a clean tailgate design.
Feature-Rich Cabin Expected
Spy images and earlier showcases have already revealed many details about the interior.
Top variants could get:
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 12.3-inch passenger display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless phone charger
- Multi-colour ambient lighting
- Dual-zone climate control
- Powered tailgate
Lower variants are expected to use a dual-screen layout while retaining most of the important features.
Technology And Safety
Tata is likely to equip the Sierra EV with a long list of modern technology features.
Expected equipment includes:
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Head-up display
- Connected car technology
- OTA software updates
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Electronic parking brake
- Multiple drive modes
- Vehicle-to-Load capability
- Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging support
A premium JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos support is also expected on higher trims.
Expected Price And Rivals
The Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. At that price point, it will compete with several electric SUVs already on sale or arriving soon.
Key rivals include:
- Mahindra BE 6
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
- Hyundai Creta Electric
- MG ZS EV
- Maruti e Vitara
- VinFast VF6