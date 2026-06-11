Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Interior Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai recently teased the exterior of the next-generation i20, giving us a glimpse of what the updated model will look like from the outside. The teaser showed a fresh lighting setup, new styling elements and a more modern appearance. Now, the company has released another teaser, this time offering a first look at the cabin and some of the technology that will be available in the new model.
The fourth-generation i20 is expected to make its global debut around the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will bring one of the biggest updates seen on the hatchback in recent years.
New Screens Borrowed From Venue
The latest teaser reveals a dual-screen setup that looks similar to the one seen in Hyundai’s Venue SUV.
Key highlights include:
- Twin digital displays placed in a single housing
- Larger infotainment touchscreen
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- New graphics for the driver’s display
Reports suggest both screens could measure 12.3 inches, making them larger than the units offered in the current i20. The new system is also expected to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay without requiring any additional adapter.
A separate display for climate controls can also be seen in the teaser, which should make daily operation easier.
More Features Expected
Hyundai is likely to add several new features to the hatchback.
Expected equipment includes:
|Feature
|Expected Availability
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|New steering wheel
|Yes
|Fresh upholstery colours
|Yes
|Wireless smartphone connectivity
|Yes
|Level 2 ADAS
|Possible
|Electronic parking brake
|Higher variants
|Automatic transmission
|Selected variants
Spy shots have also revealed rear AC vents, three rear headrests and improved cabin materials.
Exterior Gets A Major Redesign
The new i20 will look very different from the current model.
Some of the changes already seen include:
- Connected front light bar
- Connected rear light bar
- New grille design
- Revised bumper styling
- New Hyundai logo placement
- Fresh alloy wheel designs
The rear section gets a new LED lighting signature, while black trim below the rear windscreen adds a sportier touch.
Earlier teasers also hinted at a more crossover-inspired shape. The hatchback appears to have a flatter bonnet, stronger wheel arches and a slightly more upright stance than before.
Engine Options Likely To Continue
Under the hood, Hyundai is expected to retain familiar petrol engines for India.
Expected engine choices:
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 84 hp
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 120 hp
The company is also developing a new 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine. This unit is expected to offer more power and torque than the current 1.0-litre turbo motor. Hyundai has not yet confirmed whether this engine will be introduced with the next-generation i20.
Some international markets could also receive mild-hybrid, flex-fuel and hybrid versions.
Platform And Launch Details
The next-generation hatchback is expected to use the Hyundai Bayon platform. Reports also suggest the new model could be slightly larger than the current i20, which may help improve cabin space.
Hyundai has not officially confirmed an India launch yet. However, with multiple teasers already released and the global debut drawing closer, more details are expected soon.