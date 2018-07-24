2018 Honda CBR250RR Gets Two New Colour Options

The Honda CBR250RR has received a mild, cosmetic update for 2018. The 2018 Honda CBR250RR comes with two new colour options in the Indonesian market. The new colour options on the 2018 CBR250RR are called Black Freedom and Bravery Mat Red. These two latest choices join the existing color options, Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Honda Racing Red.

Speaking about the new 2018 Honda CBR250RR, Marketing Director of AHM Thomas Wijaya said that the latest variant of the CBR250RR is marketed at a more competitive price (in the Indonesian market). The new look of the New Honda CBR250RR offers creative convenience over its aggressive motorbike design.

The changes are limited to cosmetics only, and the 2018 Honda CBR250RR continues to use the same 250cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC 8-valve, parallel twin cylinder engine that is tuned to deliver 38.7PS of power at 12,500 rpm and 23.3Nm of maximum torque at 11,000 rpm. This motor only takes 8.65 seconds to reach a distance of 200m and able to reach top speeds up to 170kph. The motorcycle features ride by wire technology along with three selectable modes – Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Long list of features on the new CBR250RR include, dual channel ABS, USD telescopic forks upfront, a Pro-link suspension with a five step pre-load for the rear, dual LED headlamps and a two piece LED tail light.

Check out more images of the Honda CBR250RR below: