Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Unveiled, Limited To 250 Units In India

Royal Enfield has unveiled a new limited edition model based on the Classic 500, known as the Pegasus Edition. Inspired by a World War II model used British paratroopers called the Flying Flea, the model will be limited to 1000 units across the globe while 250 of these units will be reserved for the Indian market.

Available in tow colour options including Service Brown and Olive Drab Green, the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is inspired by the Flying Flea, which was manufactured at Royal Enfield’s underground facility located at Westwood UK during the second world war.

Also read: VIDEO: Check Out The New Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Exhaust Note

As compared to the standard Classic 500 model, the Pegasus Edition features a Blue and Maroon Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank and an individually stencilled serial number, resembling the 250th Airborne Light Company which served during World War II. Also on offer will be markings of military motorcycles such as blacked out rims, kickstart, headlight bezel, pedals, leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, brown handlebar grips as well as a bespoke set of military inspired canvas panniers with a Pegasus logo.

Mechanicals and engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be powered by the same 499cc engine. This single cylinder, air-cooled engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 27.2 hp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a five speed transmission.

Royal Enfield has also announced that they will offer a range of gear inspired by this new motorcycle such as T-shirts, shirts, caps, bags, helmets, lapel pins which will feature the official military insignia and the Pegasus emblem. Prices for the model in India are yet to be revealed.