Norton Atlas And Atlas GT Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch!

After appearing in multiple testing spy shots over the past few months, Norton has finally revealed complete details of the new Atlas and Atlas GT. Both motorcycles are expected to launch in India in the coming months. While they share the same engine and platform, they have been designed with different riding styles in mind, offering distinct characters for different types of riders.
The Atlas is built for riders who enjoy exploring beyond smooth roads. The Atlas GT, meanwhile, is designed for touring and everyday road riding. Despite their different personalities, both motorcycles come loaded with premium hardware and a long list of electronic features.
Engine Shared By Both Models
Power comes from a newly developed 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft.
Key figures include:
- 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm
- 57.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm
- 6-speed gearbox
- Bi-directional quickshifter
- Slipper clutch
Norton says the engine has been tuned to offer strong performance in the low and mid-range while still feeling lively at higher speeds.
Atlas Vs Atlas GT
The biggest differences are found in the suspension setup, wheel sizes and riding position.
|Specification
|Atlas
|Atlas GT
|Front Wheel
|19-inch
|17-inch
|Rear Wheel
|17-inch
|17-inch
|Suspension Travel
|180 mm
|140 mm
|Seat Height
|845 mm
|815 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|–
|Riding Style
|Adventure Touring
|Road Touring
The Atlas gets longer suspension travel and a taller stance, making it more suitable for rough roads and light off-road use.
The Atlas GT sits lower and uses 17-inch wheels at both ends, giving it a more road-focused character.
Chassis And Hardware
Both motorcycles are built around a steel trellis frame and use a cast aluminium swingarm.
Other highlights include:
- Fully adjustable KYB suspension
- Hydraulic preload adjustment at the rear
- Dual 310 mm front disc brakes
- 270 mm rear disc brake
- ByBre brake calipers
Norton claims the Atlas weighs 188 kg without fuel, placing it among the lighter motorcycles in this segment.
Packed With Rider Aids
One area where the Atlas range stands out is electronics.
A Bosch six-axis IMU manages several rider assistance systems, including:
- Cornering ABS
- Cornering traction control
- Cornering cruise control
- Wheelie control
- Rear slide control
- Rear lift control
- Drag torque control
Riders can also choose from five riding modes:
- Urban
- Rain
- Sport
- Tour
- Enduro
Large Screen And Connectivity Features
The Atlas and Atlas GT feature an 8-inch TFT touchscreen display.
Features include:
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Wi-Fi support
- GoPro control
- Norton Rider app integration
- Ride telemetry
- OTA software updates
- USB-C charging port
- Keyless ignition
The display is one of the largest units offered in this category.
Apex Variant Gets More Equipment
Norton will also offer higher-spec Apex versions of both motorcycles.
Additional equipment includes:
- Heated grips
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Vehicle hold control
- Electronic combined braking
- Adjustable windscreen
- LED cornering lights
- LED puddle lamps
- Rear luggage support system
The Apex variants are expected to appeal to riders planning long-distance touring.
Manufacturing And Expected India Launch
Although developed by Norton in the UK, production for India will take place at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu.
In the UK, prices start at £8,250, which works out to around Rs 10.5 lakh. Indian prices have not been announced yet, though local manufacturing is expected to make them considerably more affordable.