Limited Edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Sale Postponed After Website Crashes

Royal Enfield’s official website crashed right before the flash sale of the Classic 500 Pegasus limited edition motorcycle, scheduled at 02:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thus, Royal Enfield was forced to postpone the flash sale, which is now scheduled to happen at 20:30 hrs (08:30 p.m.) tonight (July 10, 2018). Royal Enfield stated on Twitter:

“The Royal Enfield website is currently experiencing technical downtime. We are working on getting this back up very soon. The sale of Pegasus Limited Edition Online Sale will resume at 8:30 p.m. tonight.”

The model will be limited to 1,000 units across the globe, 250 of which are reserved for the Indian market. The limited edition model, which will be available in Service Brown and Olive Drab Green colour options, is based on the Classic 500 and is inspired by the World War II model which was used British paratroopers, the Flying Flea. The motorcycle has been priced at INR 2.49 Lakh (On-Road, Mumbai).

Visually, the Pegasus Edition will features a Blue and Maroon Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank and an individually stenciled serial number, resembling the 250th Airborne Light Company which served during World War II. Also on offer will be markings of military motorcycles such as blacked out rims, kickstart, headlight bezel, pedals, leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, brown handlebar grips as well as a bespoke set of military inspired canvas panniers with a Pegasus logo.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged and the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition continues to use the same 499cc engine single cylinder, air-cooled engine which powers the standard edition. The engine is tuned to deliver maximum power output of 27.2 hp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five speed transmission.

Apart from the motorcycle, Royal Enfield will also offer a range of gear inspired by the new motorcycle. The collection will include T-shirts, shirts, caps, bags, helmets, lapel pins which will feature the official military insignia and the Pegasus emblem.

So if you’re planning to buy on, visit Royal Enfield’s official website at 08:30 p.m. tonight. Check out more images of the Limited Edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus below: