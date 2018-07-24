91,596 Ducatisti Visit The 10th Edition Of The Three Day World Ducati Week

The 10th edition of World Ducati Week ended with a record turnout. The World Ducati Week 2018 engaged and excited tens of thousands of motorcyclists coming from all over the world, meeting at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” from July 20 to 22 to celebrate and share their enthusiasm for Ducati.

An incredible number of people and lots of motorcycles made this unique celebration even greater. In three days there were 91,596 attendees at the Misano World Circuit, exceeding the previous record of 81,000 attendees set in 2016 by 13%. The participants traveled to the Adriatic Riviera from five continents, representing 73 countries. Of particular note were Ken Lu and Lv Fei, the two Chinese riders who rode their Multistrada 1200 Enduro from Xinjiang (China) to Bologna in only seven days. The journey across continents saw them travel 7,575 km through 10 countries to arrive at Misano Adriatico.

The list of activities and opportunities at the World Ducati Week 2018 include meetings and autograph sessions with Ducati riders, riding courses and test rides of new motorcycles, taxi drives on the track with high performance Lamborghini, Audi and Seat cars, technical courses at Ducati University, performances by stuntmen and laps on the track all take place.

Many thematic areas, each with different activities and atmospheres, include the colourful “Land of Joy” of the Ducati Scrambler world, the Monster Village (celebrating the iconic bike’s 25th anniversary), an area dedicated to the Panigale and the Multistrada Experience featuring Carlin Dunne’s Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, winner of Pikes Peak 2018 race. The exclusive “preview room,” prepared just for WDW2018 participants, also aroused great interest and long queues, giving visitors a preview of one of Ducati’s new motorcycles for 2019.

One of the most exciting moments of this edition of World Ducati Week took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, 21 July when the “Race of Champions” started, preceded by a spectacular flyover of the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team. The race featured 12 Ducati MotoGP and SBK Champions competing on the Misano circuit riding the Panigale V4 S, specially prepared with racing configuration and customised liveries. A show without equal that only Ducati could offer. A real race that was won by Michele Pirro, followed by Rabat, Forés, Miller, Melandri, Rinaldi, then Dovizioso, Siméon, Petrucci, Lorenzo, Abraham and Bayliss to complete the exceptional line-up of the “Race of Champions”.

Ducati also decided to give to fans all over the world the chance to buy the 13 Panigale V4 S bikes from the “Race Of Champions” (including the one prepared for Chaz Davies, unable to participate due to an accident during training, and therefore replaced by Xavier Siméon) through a public auction on eBay. A dream that becomes reality for the fans of the brand starting at 6 pm on Saturday afternoon, an incredible number of bids being made on the motorcycles before the auctions end on Saturday, 28 July at 6 pm.

Saturday night the music of Radio Deejay and the Street Clerks band provided an entertaining and engaging evening on the stage set up in Piazzale Roma in Riccione. Claudio Domenicali and the Ducati riders greeted all the Ducatisti, receiving in turn tributes of affection and esteem from the large audience. The stage was then left to Nina Zilli and her music, another gift for the participants of World Ducati Week and for the large audience in Riccione, all engaged in a weekend dedicated to “desmodromic sound”.

These are the numbers of WDW2018:

10,250 laps on the track completed by cars and motorcycles during WDW2018

43,000 photos taken by staff photographers (900 GB of photos)

72 hours of video shot by the staff during the three days of the event

73 nations of origin of the 91,596 WDW2018 participants

147 DOCs (Ducati Owners Clubs) present at WDW2018, from 33 countries, 5 continents

249 different activities carried out during the three days

30 minutes, the time it took for the parade of Ducati motorcycles to exit the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit as it departed for Rimini

Circuit as it departed for Rimini

18 hours of DRE Safety

24 hours of DRE Enduro (with Multistrada 1200 Enduro)

40 bikes available for test rides, for a total of 1,200 test rides

500 tests using the Air Force flight simulator in the paddock

6,000 photo portraits taken of the Monsteristi

15 special Monster bikes selected for the “Garage Contest”

10 motorcycle finalists at the Heritage Contest

8 Audi R8, 3 Seat Cupra TCR and 4 Lamborghini Huracán Performante vehicles available to the public for a taxi drive on the track

2 Desmosedici GP “MotoX2” twin-seaters on the track with Randy Mamola and Franco Battaini for laps on the track dedicated to the WDW2018 participants

1 World Ducati Wedding celebrated by Chaz Davies and 2 marriage proposals made at the WDW

388 Ducati and Ducati Scrambler flags at WDW2018

3 Live bands in the paddock

3 hours of live music during the “Sound of Passion Night”: Linus, Street Clerks, Nina Zilli, DJ Alex Farolfi

Digital Ducati numbers:

WDW2018 dedicated website with 45 pages for a total of 612,000-page views since going online

Instagram: Impressions: 17 million, Reach: 13 million

During WDW2018 the official account exceeded 800,000 followers

Facebook: Impressions: 22,898,694, Reach: 14,949,151

WDW2018 App downloads: 13,105

Race of Champions live stream: reached 631,477 people

SKY live broadcast: 2 hours

Facebook stream: 2 h 22 m 06 s Race of Champions (+ 1 h 17 m 34 s Flat Track, for a total of 3.5 hours of live streaming)

“Race Of Champions” numbers:

142 Ducatisti guests in the “Race of Champions” starting grid

13 Panigale V4 S motorcycles made with unique liveries

15 world titles at the WDW of which 11 in the “Race Of Champions”

