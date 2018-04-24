Hyundai Motor India Aims To Promote Traffic Rules Through Road Safety Week 2018

Hyundai Motor India has announced pan-India initiatives observing the Road Safety Week starting April 23rd- April 30th, 2018. Hyundai’s road safety initiatives are aimed at promoting traffic rules and safe driving practices. Hyundai’s activities during the Road Safety Week 2018 will provide awareness to its customers at all dealerships through 1,300 workshops across India. The initiative will offer 20-point safety check up for Hyundai vehicles at all dealerships.

During the weekend, sales and service camps will be organized in Resident Welfare Associations and residential societies, inviting children for drawing and slogan competition on the Traffic Safety theme. This will help children understand the importance of road safety, leading to a better tomorrow.

The #BeTheBetterGuy video will be played at all dealerships and the customers visiting the dealership outlets during the Road Safety Week will be encouraged to take safety pledge to #BeTheBetterGuy and abide by key areas of road safety like – Avoid Under Age Driving, Don’t Drink & Drive, Avoid Usage of Mobile Phone while driving, Over Speeding & Violation of Traffic Signal. The activities will also be promoted through SMS, WhatsApp and on Facebook to create mass awareness.

Hyundai Road Safety Campaign has reached over 200,000 students, over 35,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 residents across 292 schools, 146 RWA’s and 14 malls across India and also to over 35,000 visitors during the Krakerjack Karnival in New Delhi.