New 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Open, India Launch Likely Soon

Back in August last year, the Mitsubishi Outlander surfaced on the official Indian website of the brand, hinting that a launch was not far away. Now, Mitsubishi India, through its social media channels, has revealed that it has begun accepting bookings for the 2018 Outlander.

For 2018, the new Mitsubishi Outlander features the signature ‘Dynamic Shield’ front fascia, complemented by a dual tone bumper. The twin slat chrome grille sits in between the LED headlamps and even the fog lamps will be LED powered. Safety features on the model include ABS with EBD, rain sensing wipers, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Active Stability Control (ASC).



Inside, the upcoming Mitsubishi Outlander will come equipped with a 6.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 710W eight channel amplifier, leather seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dual zone automatic climate control, sunroof, push button start and keyless entry.

Mitsubishi India has not revealed any details regarding the engine specifications of the 2018 Outlander although the model is expected to source power from a 2.4-litre petrol engine that produces 167 PS of power and 222 Nm of torque. Paired to a six speed CVT transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds. More details are likely to be revealed soon.