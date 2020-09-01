Piaggio Vespa Racing Sixties SXL 125 And SXL 150 Launched in India

The term ‘premium scooters’ is synonymous with Piaggio Vespa. Vespa’s retro-styled scooters ooze old-school charm which is unmatched in its segment. Vespa showcased the Racing Sixties at the Auto Expo 2020 and was slated to launch shortly after but the pandemic caused the delay. But today, Vespa India has revealed the prices of its new SXL 125 and SXL 150 Racing Sixties edition series! The SXL 125 Racing Sixties is priced at INR 1.20 Lakh while the SXL 150 is priced at INR 1.32 Lakh.

The premium pricing

As expected, the Racing Sixties edition scooters command a premium over their regular counterparts. The SXL 125 Racing Sixties is costlier by INR 7,000 while the SXL 150 carries a premium of INR 5,000 over the standard model.

How is it different than the standard models?

As the name suggests, it sports a race-inspired livery from the 1960s. The scooter uses white as the base colour along with contrasting red and gold graphics which extend towards front and sides. Vespa has been using the same colour scheme around the globe on most of its larger scooters. This particular colour is called the White Innocenza (translates to white innocence). The white-coloured piping over the seats has been designed to sync-in with the scooter’s base colour. Bits like headlight surround, mirrors and exhaust shield all come in matte black shade. Inspiration for the Vespa Racing Sixties series comes from the gentlemen riders races of the 60s, a world in which art of expressing has been extended as far as the vehicle customisation arena. Moreover, it also gets matching gold-coloured wheels which make it look classier than its regular counterparts.

Apart from the fancy colour scheme, there aren’t any changes. If you think about it, the premium it carries over the standard models is a bit exorbitant. Not to forget that the Vespas that we have here are already on the costlier side. The new SXL scooters feature a monocoque full steel body and petal design alloy wheels. The feature list includes crystal illumination LED headlight, centre integrated daytime running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port, and boot light.

The 125 cc motor generates 10 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 9.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm, whereas the 149 cc engine belts out a maximum power of 10 bhp at 7,600 rpm with a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The braking hardware includes 200 mm ventilated disc brake up front and 140 mm drum brake at the back. They also get ABS. It rides on 110/70R11 front and 120/70R10 rear tyres with single side arm front suspension and four-way adjustable rear suspension.

