2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Gets A More Powerful 2.8L Turbo Diesel Engine

Toyota has already launched an updated version of the Land Cruiser Prado for the Australian market and has now revealed the 2021 Land Cruiser SUV for the European markets too. Compared to the existing model, a lot of new features have been introduced along with a more powerful engine. The SUV would be offered in GX, GXL, VX and top-spec Kakadu trims. Interestingly, a few months ago, Toyota had introduced its face-lifted SUV Fortuner, with the same, more powerful diesel engine. The company even plans to introduce the same engine in Hilux next year.

The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser also receives some new upgrades, like the new multimedia system and new safety features along with “Toyota Safety Sense suite” which are active safety technologies from the Japanese giant. If that’s not enough, the SUV also gets special Black styling cues.

More About the SUV

As mentioned earlier, this 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will be powered by the new 2.8-litre, 16-valve, 4-cylinder DOHC, common rail diesel engine, which has been tuned for higher power output. Which translates into 200 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. Which in case you are wondering, is 23 bhp and 50 Nm higher than the previous variants. The updated Fortuner gets the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder 1GD-FTV turbocharged diesel motor which, on the sheet, produces the same power and torque outputs. The face-lifted Toyota Hilux pickup truck shall also receive the same power-train, as per Toyota.

The SUV comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which helps it achieve 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds, along with a top speed of 175 kmph. Which is 3.0 seconds faster than the previous-gen model.

Features

The 2021 Land Cruiser is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which claims to offer faster software and screen response. The new system is now also compatible with Apple Car-play, as well as Android Auto. The infotainment unit would also support a one-box search facility, 3 years of map care connected services and over-the-air map updates. Along with the host of connected services, which would include live internet traffic reports and a Google online search engine. Other features include paddle shifters, adaptive variable suspension, crawl control, rear-seat entertainment system, sunroof, rear air suspension, multi-terrain modes, powered front seats with ventilation and heating function, key-less entry and engine start, etc.

The updated Land Cruiser Prado also comes with a towing capacity of up to three tons and Toyota’s Safety Sense package, which is made available as standard across all variant. It includes pre-collision system, lane departure warning and assist, road sign assist, active cruise control, seven airbags, VSC, TC, ABS, EBD, BA, Trailer Sway Control and reverse parking camera among other safety features.