MG Majestor Prices To Be Announced On April 20

MG recently showcased the all new Majestor, and now this big SUV is almost ready for launch. It brings a strong mix of size, power and features, and is set to take flagship status in MG’s ICE range, replacing the Gloster in India.
The brand has now confirmed that the prices for the Majestor will be announced on April 20. Expected range is around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two trims called Sharp and Savvy.
Engine and performance
The Majestor comes with a strong diesel setup and proper off road hardware.
- 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine
- Around 215 hp and 478 Nm torque
- 8 speed automatic gearbox
- 4 wheel drive system with low range
- Three locking differentials
- Drive modes include Snow Rock Sand Mud and Normal
This setup is built for both highway runs and rough road use. It also promises strong pulling power.
Design and road presence
The SUV has a big and bold look which stands out on the road.
- Large front grille with gloss black finish
- Vertical LED headlamps with slim DRLs
- Rugged bumper with silver skid plate
- Body cladding across sides and wheel arches
- 19 inch alloy wheels
- Side steps on both sides
- Connected LED tail lamps at the rear
- Dual exhaust style finish
The shape is boxy and upright which gives it a proper SUV feel.
Interior and features
Interior offers better space and comfort, along with a more premium finish.
- All black cabin theme with silver highlights
- Dual 12.4 inch screens for infotainment and driver display
- 6 seat and 7 seat options
- Leatherette seat finish
- Panoramic sunroof
- 12 speaker JBL sound system
- 3 zone climate control
- Dual wireless chargers
- 220V power outlet for rear passengers
- Powered tailgate
Seat comfort is also a big focus here.
- 12 way powered driver seat with memory
- 8 way powered co driver seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Front seat massage function
- 64 colour ambient lighting
Safety and tech
The Majestor comes with a full set of safety and driver aids.
- 6 airbags as standard
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360 degree camera
- Hill hold and hill descent control
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Electronic parking brake
- Auto dimming IRVM
Position and rivals
It will go up against strong players like Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq
The Majestor brings strong diesel power real 4WD hardware and a long feature list in one package.
It looks like a solid option for anyone who wants a big SUV with both comfort and proper capability.
Also Read – MG Majestor Takes On Extreme Spiti Snow Run at -20°C With Strong Performance