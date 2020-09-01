Honda Two-Wheelers India Conducts An Exclusive, All Females Road Safety Awareness Training

Honda Two-Wheeler India is actively contributing to spread road safety awareness, especially now, when its extremely risky to visit hospitals. The company has educated over 2.50 lakh people in Tamil Nadu alone, through its regular activities and awareness camps in traffic training parks, schools, colleges & corporates. In total, Honda has made 36 lakh Indians aware on road safety through its 14 adopted traffic training parks and regular activities for schools, colleges, corporate & societies.

Now with a new virtual program, Honda is also spreading road safety awareness digitally through its Road Safety E-Gurukul started in May’20 and has educated over 40,000 people across 68 cities and 19 states & U.Ts till now. Continuing its endeavour to make women independent & safe riders in the challenging times of New Normal, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) conducted its Digital Road Safety Awareness Training exclusively for females.

The digital safety awareness training called ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ educated over 160 females including working women, housewives, young school & college students, teachers & staff through three different 1-hour learning programs across 6 cities of South & West India (Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Thane and Yeola).

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Empowering women to be independent riders, Honda launched its unique Dream Riding initiative for females. Further keeping up to its commitment to build more confident female riders in the new social distancing era, Honda has initiated digital road safety awareness training exclusively for females. We are delighted with the response from more than 160 females who actively participated in Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul and learnt about the important aspects of safe riding habits & road safety norms.”

Keeping it informative yet engaging, Honda’s road safety instructors utilized Road Safety Learning Programs to enhance the retention of Road Safety awareness. The training focused on explaining the importance of safe riding etiquette, safety gears, road rules, traffic signs through a mix of theory, videos and case studies. The 1-hour long video session was followed by a Question & Answer session for resolving queries on various topics.