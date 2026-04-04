KTM unveils RC 450 in China with twin cylinder power

KTM has finally stepped into a new space with the RC 450 and this one feels very different from what we have seen before. This is not the usual single cylinder RC. It brings a twin cylinder setup and a more serious performance focus. The bike has been launched in China first, and it already gives a clear idea of what future KTM bikes could look like.
Engine and performance
The biggest highlight is the new engine
- 449cc liquid cooled parallel twin motor
- Makes around 56 hp and close to 39 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox with slipper clutch
- Quickshifter also available
This setup gives it a strong top end feel. The bike can go close to 195 kmph. Weight is around 168 kg which helps in keeping it quick and sharp.
Design and hardware
The bike looks sharp and aggressive
- Inspired by bigger RC models like 990 RC R
- Gets aerodynamic winglets at the front
- Sharp fairing and race style design
- Single sided swingarm setup
Suspension and braking setup is also serious
- WP upside down front forks
- Rear monoshock with adjustability
- 320 mm front disc brake
- Dual channel ABS with Bosch system
Features and tech
KTM has added a good mix of electronics
- Traction control system
- Cruise control
- Ride modes with electronic throttle
- TFT screen with connectivity
- Lean angle control system
Optional extras include heated grips and tyre pressure monitor.
Platform and connection
This bike shares a lot with the CFMoto 450 SR
- Engine and base parts are closely related
- Chassis and swingarm also similar
- KTM has tuned it differently for its own feel
Even with shared parts, the performance numbers are slightly higher on the KTM.
India and global plans
This version is only for China right now
- KTM is working on a new 450 twin platform for global markets
- That new version will be different from this one
- India launch expected around 2027
- Production likely to happen in India
That future bike will also follow global rules like A2 license limits in Europe.
Rivals and positioning
When it comes to India, this bike will sit in a very competitive space
It will rival bikes like the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 400, while its China price of around Rs 4.7 lakh gives a clear idea of where it will sit in the segment.
This RC 450 shows where KTM is heading next with more power and a fresh direction in the segment.