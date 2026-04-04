Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets New Variant And Fresh Colour options

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has received a fresh update in India. A new variant has been introduced, along with two new colours added to the lineup. This update brings more choice for buyers and also makes one key feature more accessible.
The biggest highlight is the new Base Premium variant. It sits above the Retro variant and becomes the most affordable option to get alloy wheels on the Hunter.
New Base Premium Variant
This new variant is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom Chennai. It is around Rs 12,000 more than the Retro version.
Here is what it adds
- You now get alloy wheels in a lower variant
- Tubeless tyres come with it
- Slip and assist clutch is included
- Seat gets better finish with stitching
- Basic digi analog console stays
- Single channel ABS
- Updated round halogen headlamp
- Digi analog instrument cluster with rotary switchgear
- Sporty grab rail added
This makes daily riding easier. Especially in city use. A puncture is less of a headache now because of tubeless tyres.
Only one colour is offered here
- Tarmac Black with simple white graphics
New Colours Added
Now coming to the top variant, it now gets two new colour options that add a fresh and more premium feel to the lineup.
- Mumbai Yellow
- Moonshot White
Both are priced at Rs 1.69 lakh ex-showroom.
Mumbai Yellow stands out with a mix of yellow, blue and white shades on the tank. It has a bright and street style look.
Moonshot White goes for a more graphic heavy finish. It gets unique artwork on the tank and side panels, giving it a very different identity on the road.
Engine Details
There are no changes in the engine or performance.
- 349cc single cylinder
- Around 20.2 bhp
- 27 Nm torque
- Smooth and easy city performance
Same setup as before, built for relaxed everyday use.
Ride And Usage
Ride feel also stays the same
- Light weight
- Easy in traffic
- Not complicated
- Good for everyday rides
Availability / Launch Event
Bookings have already started. The motorcycles were showcased at the HunterHood event in Lucknow. The Hunter 350 will continue to be available across authorised Royal Enfield dealerships as well as on royalenfield.com, with test rides and retail for the new variant and colour options beginning today, April 4, 2026.
Final Word
This update does not change the bike in a big way. It just adds what many people wanted – updates features at a lower price, along with a few new colour options for those looking for something different.