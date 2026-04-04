April 2026 Car Launch Blast! Full List With Dates Prices And Key Details

April is looking packed with new cars and updates. After a busy March, brands are not slowing down. This month brings a mix of petrol, diesel and electric models across different price points.
Here is a simple look at what is coming
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
Expected debut – April 9
Expected Price Range:
Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Taigun is getting its first big update since launch. It shares its base with the Kushaq and now follows a similar update path.
- New LED headlamps with connected lighting look
- Illuminated VW logo and sleeker tail lamps
- Updated front and rear styling
- New 8 speed automatic with 1.0 turbo engine
- 1.5 turbo engine continues with DSG
- Bigger digital driver display expected
- Panoramic sunroof likely
Cabin changes are still under wraps but more features are expected. There is also talk of a rear seat massage feature, which could be a segment first if added.
MG Majestor
Launch on April 20
Expected Price Range:
Rs 40 lakh to Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom)
This will be the new flagship SUV from MG. It replaces the Gloster and takes on rivals like Fortuner and Kodiaq.
- 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine
- Around 215 hp and 478 Nm
- Rear wheel drive and four wheel drive options
- Sharp and Savvy variants
- 6 and 7 seat layout choices
Features
- Dual 12.3 inch screens
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360 camera
- ADAS safety tech
- 19 inch alloy wheels
- Premium cabin with soft touch materials
It gets a bold design with a large grille, upright stance and connected tail lamps with twin exhaust outlets.
Mercedes CLA Electric
Launch around April 24
Expected Price Range:
Rs 55 Lakh to Rs 60 Lakh (ex-showroom)
This new electric sedan sits on the brand’s new MMA platform. It will replace models like the A Class, EQA and EQB in India.
- Two variants expected 200 and 250+
- Battery around 85 kWh
- Range close to 750 to 790 km
Highlights
- Sleek coupe style design
- Star pattern LED lighting
- Drag coefficient of around 0.21 Cd
- 14 inch infotainment system
- New MB OS software
It will be one of the longest range EVs in its class.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
Expected launch mid April
Expected Price Range:
Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)
This is Toyota’s first mass market electric SUV in India and is closely related to the Maruti e Vitara.
- Two battery options 49 kWh and 61 kWh
- Range up to 543 km
- Three variants E1 E2 E3
Features
- Dual digital screens
- 360 camera
- Level 2 ADAS
- Ventilated seats
- Powered driver seat
- Fixed glass roof
A battery rental option may also be offered to lower initial cost.
MG Hector Diesel
Expected by end of April
Expected Price Range:
Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG is likely to add a diesel option to the Hector lineup again.
- 2.0 litre diesel engine
- Around 170 PS and 350 Nm
- Manual gearbox expected
Features will remain similar to the current model
- Large touchscreen
- Connected car tech
- Panoramic sunroof
- ADAS safety features
This will give buyers a stronger option for long distance use.
Maruti Brezza Facelift
Expected by end of April
Expected Price Range:
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Brezza will get a small refresh to stay fresh in the segment.
- Minor design updates
- Small feature additions
- Expected starting price around Rs 9 lakh
Features will continue
- Touchscreen Infotainment system
- Wireless connectivity
- Cruise control
- Automatic climate control
- 6 airbags
It will remain one of the strong sellers in this space.
Image Source – Rushlane
Nissan Gravite CNG
Expected by end of April
Expected Price Range:
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)
Nissan is likely to expand the Gravite lineup with a CNG option.
- 1.0 litre petrol engine with CNG kit
- Around 72 PS output
- Focus on low running cost
Features
- 8 inch touchscreen
- Digital driver display
- Basic safety features with airbags and ABS
This move will help target budget buyers.
This month offers something for every budget, from petrol and diesel cars to full electric models. Big SUVs, compact SUVs and sedans all are part of the list. There is a clear focus on more features, better efficiency and new tech across all segments.