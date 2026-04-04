Hyundai Earth and Venus concepts teased – showcasing bold new EV design direction for Ioniq range

Hyundai has revealed two new concept models named Earth and Venus. These are not production cars yet, but they clearly point towards how future electric models in the Ioniq family may look.
These concepts are part of Hyundai’s big electric plan. The brand is working towards 3.3 million electrified vehicle sales by 2030. This includes EVs, hybrids and extended range electric models.
The Ioniq lineup will also expand soon, starting with new models like the Ioniq 3 for Europe.
Earth concept design details
The Earth concept is presented in silver colour and has a very bold shape. It looks more like a rugged SUV type design.
Key highlights
- Sharp Y shaped LED lights at the front
- Short bonnet design
- Long and steep windscreen
- Flat body panels with sharp cuts
- Square wheel arches with cladding
- SUV style stance with higher ground clearance
- Compact side mirrors
- Sporty alloy wheel design
The front lighting has a split look with a strong LED pattern. The bonnet is short and pushes the windscreen far back. This gives a stretched glass feel which may connect into a full glass roof.
Coming to the rear, the lighting design continues the same sharp theme. A roof spoiler is also seen and it blends into the rear glass area.
The Earth concept looks more practical and may evolve into future SUV and crossover models.
Venus concept design details
The Venus concept comes in gold colour and has a more smooth and elegant design. Compared to Earth, it sits lower and carries a sportier look.
Key highlights
- Curved and sharp mixed body design
- Fastback roof style
- Slim horizontal LED tail lamps
- Black boot lid spoiler
- Rounded wheel arches
- Strong rear bumper design
- Low and stretched body shape
Only the rear and part of the side is shown, but the shape clearly looks more premium. The roof flows down smoothly into the back. The tail lamps are thin and placed in a straight line.
The Venus concept is expected to focus more on performance feel and higher range models. It may sit above regular SUVs in the lineup.
Platform and future use
Both concepts are expected to preview next generation EV architecture. Reports suggest use of new modular platforms that support future software based vehicle systems.
These designs may not go into production as they are, but they will guide upcoming Ioniq models in styling and structure.
Conclusion
The Earth and Venus concepts show two different paths, one rugged and one elegant, both pointing to the next phase of Hyundai electric cars.