New Volvo XC40 Gets Five-Star Rating In 2018 Euro NCAP Tests

The new Volvo XC40, which was recently launched in the Indian market, has scored a five-star rating in the 2018 Euro NCAP crash tests. This means the XC40 joins its larger siblings in the 60 and 90 series as one of the safest cars on the roads.

The 2018 Euro NCAP testing was the toughest ever with new and more demanding challenges on safety technology, including cyclist-detection with auto-brake and emergency lane-keeping systems. Overall, the new XC40 received the highest safety score among all cars tested under the new regime. Check out the crash test video below:

The new Volvo XC40 was recently launched in India and the SUV received 200 ordered within a fortnight of its launch. Two new variants of the ‘European Car of the Year’ were also added to the Indian market – XC40 D4 Momentum priced at INR 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and XC40 D4 Inscription priced at INR 43.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The XC40 R-Design is now available at INR 42.9 lakhs (ex-showroom).

All the three variants will come equipped with the 2.0-litre four cylinder, twin-turbo, D4 diesel engine that is capable of producing 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power will be sent to all four wheels via an Haldex All Wheel Drive (AWD) system which will be available as a standard feature.

Watch the video review of the new Volvo XC40 below

In March this year, the XC40 was named 2018 European Car of the Year, the first Volvo to win the prestigious award, and it has since been one of Volvo’s top sellers. All tested Volvo cars on sale have received five stars in their respective Euro NCAP assessments. Last year, the XC60 was crowned the overall best-performing large off-roader and the best overall performer in the prestigious Euro NCAP 2017 Best in Class safety awards. The XC90 received the same accolade in 2015.