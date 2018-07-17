200 Volvo XC40s Ordered Within A Fortnight Of Launch; Two New Variants Available For Booking

Volvo Car India has confirms bookings for the first 200 compact Luxury SUV XC40 R-Design within a fortnight of launch. Moreover, two new variants of the ‘European Car of the Year’ have been opened for bookings with scheduled deliveries later this month – XC40 D4 Momentum priced at INR 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and XC40 D4 Inscription priced at INR 43.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The XC40 R-Design is now available at INR 42.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). This completes the variant line-up of XC40 for this year.

All the three variants will come equipped with the 2.0-litre four cylinder, twin-turbo, D4 diesel engine that is capable of producing 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power will be sent to all four wheels via an Haldex All Wheel Drive (AWD) system which will be available as a standard feature.

Check out the video review of new Volvo XC40 below:

Speaking about the 200 bookings for the XC40 R-Design, Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India shared that the Company is absolutely delighted to have received such a positive response for the newly launched XC40. It’s a great beginning for the brand and the car maker expects it to contribute considerably in achieving 10% segment share by 2020.

The variants of XC40 are feature rich. Even the base model Momentum gets panoramic Sunroof, AWD, front radar, leather upholstery, 9” centre touchscreen, Hill Descent Control, rear parking Camera among others. Check out the full list of feature comparison between the 3 variants below.

Volvo Cars recorded the best ever H1 with 33% growth in volumes in Jan-June 2018 versus last year. The robust sales performance of 1242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed 25% of the total volume.

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new Volvo XC40 R-Design below: