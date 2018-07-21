BMW G310R Walkaround Video, Price, Features, Specs and All You Need to Know

BMW Motorrad recently launched the G 310 duo in the Indian market. The roadster version, the G 310 R was launched at INR 2.99 lakh while the dual purpose G 310 GS was introduced for INR 3.49 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). In this post, we’ve added a detailed walkaround video of the G 310 R along with all the features, technical specifications and image gallery. Here’s everything you need to know about the new BMW G 310 R.

New BMW G 310 R Walkaround Video

New BMW G 310 R India Prices

The new BMW G 310 R was launched in India for INR 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

New BMW G 310 R India Launch Date

The new BMW G 310 R was launched in India on July 18, 2018.

New BMW G 310 R Features And Details

The new G 310 R has been built from ground up and is said to represent everything BMW Motorrad stands for – innovation, quality and many years of carefree partnership with its owner. The G 310 R is aimed to embody the pure essence of a BMW roadster. The design of the all-new BMW G 310 R is aimed to reveal agile, dynamic character while making an unmistakable visual kinship with family members such as the BMW S 1000 R.

While the new G 310 R does not get the trademark asymmetric headlight design, the neatly carved illumintor, a muscular fuel tank, radiator shrouds and beefy upside down gold-coloured forks upfront give a typical and unmistakable BMW roadster look to the motorcycle. The all-new BMW G 310 R has been launched in the following metallic Colours – Style HP, Cosmic Black and Racing Red.

New BMW G 310 R Engine And Performance

The all-new BMW G 310 R and the all-new BMW G 310 GS are powered by a newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The engine is tuned to deliver 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees makes it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 — 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

Both motorcycles feature a high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking system (ABS).

New BMW G 310 R Technical Specifications

Type: Water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts, wet sump lubrication

Capacity: 313 cc

Rated Output: 25 kW (34 ps) at 9,500 rpm

Max. Torque: 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Max. Speed: 143 km/h

Weight: 158.5 kg (Unladen weight, fully fuelled, road-ready)

Seat Height: 785 mm

Inner Leg Curve: 1,760 mm

Usable Tank Volume: 11 ltr.

Reserve: Approx. 01 ltr.

Wheel Base: 1,380 mm

Wheels: Cast aluminium wheels

Tyre, Front: 110/70 R 17’’

Tyre, Rear: 150/60 R 17’’

New BMW G 310 R Image Gallery