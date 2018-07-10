More Variants Of Volvo XC40 Reportedly Heading To India

After the new 2018 XC40 R-Design, Volvo is reportedly planning to bring more variants to the Indian market. A leaked spec-sheet reveals that Volvo may introduce the Momentum and Inscription variants of the new XC40 in India. The Momentum is the base variant of the XC40 while the Inscription is the top-spec version. The R-Design, which was recently launched in India at a introductory price tag of INR 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom), sits between the aforementioned variants.

All the three variants will come equipped with the 2.0-litre four cylinder, twin-turbo, D4 diesel engine that is capable of producing 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power will be sent to all four wheels via an Haldex All Wheel Drive (AWD) system which will be available as a standard feature. All the variants will also receive 2-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Clean Zone (Air Quality System) and Power Panoramic Sunroof as standard.

The three variants will differentiate based on the exterior and interior features. Being the base variant, the Momentum version of the XC40 misses a few features. The XC40 Inscription comes equipped with a Four-C chassis while the R-Design model gets a Sports chassis. The Momentum features a Dynamic chassis.

Check out the feature list in the technical specification sheet below:

Here are more images of the recently launched Volvo XC40 R-Design:

Source: TeamBHP