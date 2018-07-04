New 2018 Volvo XC40 R-Design Launched In India

After commencing the booking process on May 29, 2018, Volvo has launched the new XC40 R-Design in India at a introductory price tag of INR 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Volvo XC40 R-Design will be available in three colour options: Crystal White, Bursting Blue and Passion Red.

Check out a detailed text and video review of the new Volvo XC40 here

Initially, Volvo XC40 will be available only in the top-end R-Design variant. Based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, the new Volvo XC40 is the first model to bring semi-autonomous driving features in it’s segment. These features include radar-based safety technologies such as run-off road mitigation, lane-keep assist, pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and emergency braking. A few other safety features will include Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, traction control and ESP.

The 2018 Volvo XC40 comes equipped with a array of features such as:

LED headlamps with signature Thor’s hammer design

Two-tone colour

18 inch, diamond cut alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres

Panoramic sunroof

660w 13 speaker Harman Kardon music system

12.3 inch instrumentation cluster

9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Three spoke multifunction steering wheel, powered tail-gate and wireless charging

Power tail gate, hands-free power tail gate opening and closing

Mechanical specifications include a 2.0-litre four cylinder, twin-turbo, D4 diesel engine that is capable of producing 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power will be sent to all four wheels via an Haldex All Wheel Drive (AWD) system which will be available as a standard feature. The engine can be used in three driving modes: Eco, Comfort and Dynamic.

Check out a detailed image gallery of the new Volvo XC40 R-Design below: