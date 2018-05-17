New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz India Launch Details Revealed

Previously, reports estimated a rough timeline for the India launch of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Now, as we’re inching closer to the expected launch month, the same source has new details about the India launch of the 2018 iteration of the sedan.

The official India launch date of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is yet to be announced although Times Of India suggests that the sedan will arrive in the showrooms in the first week of August, 2018. The report further adds that the bookings for the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will commence by the end of July, 2018.

As reported earlier, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to receive a revised fascia with the a new front bumper, new chrome grille, fog lamps with chrome accents, refreshed tail lamps, dual tone rear bumper with chrome inserts and new alloy wheels. Updates to the interior are expected to include a new touchscreen infotainment system and a few trim and upholstery updates although the source report for the India launch date adds that ‘interior will get carried over from the previous generation’.

But the major update to the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will come in the form of a new engines. Reports indicate that Maruti Suzuki will introduce a new engine options for the 2018 Ciaz. The existing 1.4-litre petrol motor could be replaced with a 1.5-litre four cylinder unit while the 1.3-litre fiat sourced diesel engine is likely to make way for an all new 1.5-litre diesel motor developed in-house. The engines are also likely to receive a six-speed gearbox which was recently spotted on a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga test mule.

There is no word on the pricing of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz although we expect it to arrive in the range of INR 8-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: ET Auto

Note: Images used in this post are of the Suzuki Alvio Pro facelift (Maruti Ciaz) which was showcased at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show