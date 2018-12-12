MY 2019 Kawasaki KLX140G Launched In India

Sold as a CBU in India, the Kawasaki KLX140G is a track/trail only product. A durable and lightweight motorcycle which offers full-size capability, the 2019 model of the KLX140G has been launched in India. What’s new? Only the decals. But existing equipment on the motorcycle makes it seriously capable off the road, inspiring the rider to take it on a variety of terrain.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said, “Kawasaki has legendary history of dirt bikes. The KLX140G is ideal for every beginner who is willing to gain experience of trail riding. The beginners normally are adults and big youth of all sizes. Yet, the lightweight KLX140G is a comfortable fit to suit a wide variety of off-roaders. Besides, India has suitable landscape for dirt bikes. Therefore, I am sure that the KLX140G will have excellent success in India. ”

Powering the Kawasaki KLX140G is an air-cooled engine which eliminates the need for radiators while keeping the chassis slim and lightweight.The 144cc engine also provides strong torque ideal for learning riders. Full-size wheels help provide more ground clearance on the trail and offer a taller seat height and roomy open ergonomics for taller riders, while still enabling a comfortable reach to the ground.

There’s push button start along with a five-speed gearbox with manual clutch for easy engagement.While there are no changes in the technical aspects, the only change is in the graphics of the bike. The KLX140G of 2019 will be available for INR 4,06,600 ex-showroom Delhi. Interested customers can visit the nearest Kawasaki dealership for booking and delivery related information.