Keeway EZI Hypevolt India Launch Soon – Here’s what to expect!

Amid rising fuel costs, electric mobility is taking a bigger place in the daily lives of Indian buyers. While brands such as TVS, Bajaj and Ather already have a strong presence in the market, a new player is preparing to enter the premium electric scooter space.
Keeway is likely to expand its presence in India with the launch of its first electric scooter in the country, the EZI Hypevolt. The brand, which has so far focused on premium petrol-powered two-wheelers such as the Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i, is now set to step into the growing EV segment. The upcoming Hypevolt is expected to arrive next month.
Premium Electric Scooter Segment Set To Get A New Option
The scooter comes from EZI, Keeway’s electric vehicle division, which was established in China in 2020. The brand already sells multiple electric two-wheelers in its home market, including scooters and motorcycles.
In India, the Hypevolt is expected to sit in the premium electric scooter category, where buyers are looking for more than just daily commuting capability.
It could also emerge as a possible rival to the Ultraviolette Tesseract, whose launch timeline has now been pushed to 2027.
Battery, Range And Performance
Global specifications reveal that the scooter is available with twin battery packs.
Key details include:
- Two 2.5 kWh battery packs
- Total battery capacity of 5 kWh
- Mid mounted electric motor
- Peak output of 12 kW
- Top speed of 115 kmph
- Claimed range of up to 140 km
Fast charging capability is also expected to be part of the package.
Reports suggest India could get two variants.
- V1 with hub motor setup
- V2 with mid mounted motor setup
The final specifications for India are yet to be confirmed.
Design Takes A Different Route
Unlike conventional scooters, the Hypevolt has a futuristic appearance.
Some design elements include:
- Split LED headlamp setup
- Vertical LED daytime running lights
- Sharp body panels
- Split seat arrangement
- 14 inch alloy wheels
The large wheels are expected to help improve stability while riding.
Seat height stands at 770 mm, while the scooter weighs between 124 kg and 150 kg depending on the variant and battery configuration.
Feature List Looks Extensive
Keeway has packed the Hypevolt with several technology features in overseas markets.
Expected equipment includes:
- Dual disc brakes
- Dual channel ABS
- Traction control system
- Hill hold control
- Hill descent control
- Keyless operation
- USB charging port
- Smartphone connectivity
- Navigation support
- 5 inch TFT display
Some versions also get:
- Rear camera
- Blind spot monitoring
- Intelligent cruise control
- ADAS functions
It remains to be seen which of these features make it to the India specification model.
India Launch Expected Soon
The scooter is likely to be introduced in India during June. Since it may initially arrive through the CBU route, pricing could be on the higher side.
Industry estimates suggest a price tag of over Rs 3 lakh ex-showroom.