VIDEO: Nissan Kicks India In-Depth Review, Kick-Ass Package

The Nissan Kicks comes in a segment which has seen no new launch since quite some time. The Duster is coming to the end of its life cycle and the new generation is still some time away. The Renault Captur despite the best efforts of the company was not able to sell in huge numbers. The Kicks, however, if priced right looks promising enough to bring this segment back to life. We drove the Kicks for quite an extended period of time and here is an in-depth video review of the car. Due to time restraints, it was not possible to edit this video so we do apologise for that in advance.

Nissan Kicks Exterior:

The exterior of this SUV is done rather neatly. Up front, you get a V-Shaped grille which is finished in chrome. Surrounding the grille are projector headlamps which get boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The side profile of the car is highlighted by a floating roof, which also gets a dual tone paint scheme, and smart looking roof rails. The top end trim gets a 16-inch alloy wheel wrapped in Apollo tyres. The doors are long and even cover the door sill which makes sure that your clothes do not get dirty when stepping out of the vehicle. Things at the rear are pretty nice too, the tail light assembly is conventionally lit but gets a boomerang-shaped LED element.

Nissan Kicks Interior:

The interior of the Kicks is very well appointed with the top-end trims getting leather treatment all around. The tiny details which matter and Nissan sure has taken care of that. The dash gets a beautiful leather treatment which looks rather nice and feels nice to touch. The steering wheel too is wrapped in leather and feels very nice to touch. There are faux carbon fibre bits present inside the cabin at certain places as well. Interestingly, the centre armrest does not have any storage area beneath it. Things at the rear very nicely done too. Ingress and egress are very simple, and faux carbon fibre is also seen over here. The space on offer is very decent even for 6 footers. There also is a rear AC vent along with an armrest with twin cup holders and there even is a power socket present. Coming to the rear, the Kicks offers a boot space of 400-litres which can be increased by folding the rear seats down.

Nissan Kicks Equipment:

The Kicks comes loaded with equipment, the main highlight being the floating type infotainment screen. This screen measures 8-inches and offers multiple connectivity options including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There also is a first in class 360-degree camera which makes parking in and out of tight spaces very simple. The instrument console looks rather sporty with a digital speedometer and a small MID giving you quite a lot of information. The car also offers you cruise control. Individual cameras can be used to check the different angles as per your requirement. The six-speaker system comes with 4-speakers and 2 tweeters and sounds rather nice. Coming to the safety features, the car comes with 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and seatbelt reminder.

Nissan Kicks Engine and Performance:

The Kicks is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel unit which is good for 110 PS with 240 Nm of torque. The engine has a bit of turbo lag but it would not bother you much. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the car misses out on an automatic gearbox. The NVH levels are very low and the cabin is very refined. The suspension is quite comfortable and the ground clearance of 210 mm is very good. We managed to get as much as 20 kmpl on the highway while cruising at a comfortable speed of between 80 kmph – 100 kmph. Do watch the video to know more about the driving experience of the Kicks SUV.

Here is our take on the Kicks, the car is mighty good but how good is it depends on the price Nissan sets it at. While the prices are not out yet, we expect it to be at a premium compared to the Duster but it would steer clear from the Hyundai Creta. If this turns out to be true, this would make the Kicks one of the best offerings in the segment and we would definitely recommend it to friends and family. Do watch our video linked below and do give us your feedback in the comments below.