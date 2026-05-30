Hero MotoCorp to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle on June 3

Hero is all set to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India on June 3. The new bike is expected to run on ethanol, making it one of the most important launches for the commuter motorcycle segment this year.
While Hero has not officially confirmed the name of the motorcycle, reports suggest that the upcoming model could be based on either the Splendor or the HF Deluxe. Both motorcycles are among Hero’s highest-selling products and are widely used across cities and rural areas.
Hero’s ethanol motorcycle is almost here
Hero had already given a glimpse of its flex-fuel plans at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Back then, the company showcased an ethanol-ready version of the HF Deluxe.
Now, the production model is ready for launch.
Things expected from the upcoming motorcycle:
- Flex-fuel compatible engine
- Expected support for E100 ethanol fuel
- Ability to run on different ethanol-petrol blends
- Based on an existing commuter motorcycle platform
- Lower dependence on conventional petrol
The launch event is likely to reveal complete specifications, mileage figures and pricing details.
Why E100 matters
The new Hero motorcycle is expected to support E100 fuel. This means the bike can run on 100 percent ethanol.
Current flex-fuel motorcycles available in India support up to E85 fuel, which contains 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent petrol. An E100-ready motorcycle takes the technology a step further.
To work with higher ethanol content, manufacturers need to modify several components.
These can include:
- Fuel system parts
- Engine calibration
- Sensors
- Fuel injection settings
The motorcycle automatically adjusts according to the fuel being used.
Splendor or HF Deluxe?
Hero has remained silent on the final product name.
However, the strongest possibilities are:
- Hero Splendor Flex Fuel
- Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
Both motorcycles share a similar commuter-focused character and already have a strong customer base in India.
A flex-fuel version of either motorcycle could attract significant attention due to their popularity.
Other brands are also working on ethanol vehicles
Hero is not the only company exploring ethanol-powered mobility.
Honda had previously introduced the CB300F Flex Fuel motorcycle. Suzuki already offers the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel. Royal Enfield is also testing ethanol-compatible motorcycles, while TVS showcased a flex-fuel version of the Raider 125 earlier.
Automobile manufacturers are moving in the same direction as well. Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce its E100-ready vehicle on June 5.
Price and fuel availability will be important
One of the biggest questions will be pricing.
Industry estimates suggest that flex-fuel commuter motorcycles could cost slightly more than standard petrol models because of additional hardware requirements.
Fuel availability will also play an important role. While E20 petrol is already available in many parts of the country, wider access to higher ethanol blends will be necessary for flex-fuel motorcycles to reach their full potential.