Uno Minda Launches New Metal Wiper Blades For Indian Aftermarket

Good visibility is very important while driving especially in heavy rain and dusty weather. Even a small streak on the windshield can hamper the driver’s visibility. Keeping this in mind, Uno Minda has introduced a new range of metal wiper blades for the Indian aftermarket.
The new range uses technology sourced from Taiwan and has been designed to provide cleaner wiping performance, reduced noise and increased durability. The company claims these wiper blades are engineered for normal driving conditions and can help maintain a clearer windshield for a longer period.
New Range Available Across India
Uno Minda has priced the metal wiper blade range between Rs 180 and Rs 405
The new blades are available for sale via:
- Major automotive retail stores
- Amazon
- Flipkart
- Uno Minda Kart
This wide availability makes it more convenient for vehicle owners to replace worn-out wiper blades when needed.
Built To Deliver Smoother Wiping
One of the key features of the new range is its pressure-balanced frame design. This ensures uniform contact with the windshield surface.
Key highlights include:
- Pressure-balanced metal frame
- Uniform contact with windshield
- Reduced streak formation
- Better wiping consistency
This design helps clear water and dust more effectively while improving driver visibility.
Special Coating For Quieter Operation
Uno Minda has also used a graphite and Teflon coating on the rubber element of the wiper blade.
The company claims this coating can assist:
- Reduce friction
- Minimise operating noise
- Improve wiping smoothness
- Enhance blade life
This leads to a quieter wiping action during daily use.
Tested For Long-Term Durability
Another area where Uno Minda is putting a strong emphasis is durability. The company states that the new metal wiper blades have been tested for up to 500,000 wiping cycles.
This testing is intended to provide a reliable performance for a longer period of time while reducing the chance of premature wear.
Additional benefits include:
- Longer service life
- Consistent performance
- Improved reliability in various weather conditions
- Easy Fitment For Most Vehicles
Installation has also been made easier. The new range comes with a universal adapter that is compatible with more than 95 percent of passenger vehicles.
This allows owners to replace worn-out blades without facing fitment issues across different car models.
The importance of replacing old wipers
Even when the performance begins to drop, many drivers keep using old wiper blades. Old blades can cause streaks, noise and poor visibility in the rain.
Worn rubber can also slide along the surface of the windshield, which can cause scratches over time. Changing out wiper blades at the right interval helps keep a clear field of vision and contributes to safe driving.