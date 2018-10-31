Pre-bookings Of The Locally Assembled 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Now Open In India

A long awaited Supersport entrant has finally made it to India. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be locally assembled at India Kawasaki Motor’s factory in Chakan, Pune. Initially, the Ninja ZX-6R will be introduced in KRT edition and its ex-showroom price and specifications will be released in due course of time. Like the locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be available in a single seater format.

Customers can pre-book the ZX-6R for an amount of Rs. 1,50,000 at authorized dealerships of India Kawasaki Motors and can expect the delivery of the bike post January 2019. The pre-booking facility is open from 31st October 2018 till 30th November 2018. As this bike will be produced in limited numbers in the first lot, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers.The future lots of the Ninja ZX-6R will be decided based on the response to the pre-bookings in India.

The supersport Ninja ZX-6R ABS boasts of a potent 636cc in-line four-cylinder engine and premium components. Based on a pressed-aluminium perimeter frame, the 2019 Ninja ZX -6R carries on with Showa’s separate function – big piston front forks, which offer a broad line of adjustability. A 3-mode traction control system, two riding modes and an adjustable Uni-trak rear suspension system are linked to Bridgestone’s latest BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tyres, which contribute to lighter handling, while offering superior grip in both dry and wet conditions. The ZX -6R also gets Kawasaki’s intelligent ABS system which governs dual, 4-piston monobloc front calipers which bite into 310 mm discs.

For 2019, the 636 cc inline four motor gets a shorter final ratio, which should increase initial and mid-range acceleration, but at the cost of top speed, which now stands at 248 kph. The new ZX -6R is said to be 1 HP down on power in comparison to its predecessor, which made 129 HP. In order for the bike to meet new Euro-IV emission standards, it has been fitted with a heavier catalytic converter, which has added to two more kilos. The bike now weighs 196 kgs.

In terms of looks, the all-new design of the front cowling represents the next step in the evolution of the iconic Ninja “face,” contributing to a look completely distinct from rival models. Designed to deliver the fun and excitement of a supersport machine to a wide range of riders, the updated Ninja ZX-6R has been packed with features like KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, and KQS(Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

The high-grade instrumentation has newly added features in fuel gauge and remaining range function. Apart from this, it has also a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, and a gear position indicator and multi-function LCD screen on the other.

About their new launch, Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd said, “First of all we appreciate the support from many Kawasaki fans in India. Our fourth successive championship in Superbike World Championship shows our confidence and expertise in manufacturing supersport bikes in India. ZX-10R is the most affordable championship machine in India. Now by bringing Ninja ZX-6R in India, we are not only expanding the pool of supersport bikes but we are also creating an exciting option in the middleweight class. We are pleased to present an opportunity to supersport enthusiasts as same as ZX-10R. The customers will get an excellent opportunity to pre-book their Ninja ZX-6R during this Diwali.”