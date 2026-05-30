Mitsubishi Pajero Return Confirmed: Iconic SUV Set For A New Chapter!

After being away from the market for several years, the Pajero is now getting ready for a comeback.
Yes, you heard that right!
Mitsubishi has announced the return of the Pajero and Montero. The news was shared through the company’s official channels with a message that the Pajero story is now ready for its next chapter. What makes this announcement even more significant is that the Pajero will not return as a single SUV. Mitsubishi plans to build an entire family of vehicles under the Pajero name.
The company has also revealed a clear future roadmap with several new products arriving over the next few years.
There Are Plans For More Than One Pajero
According to information shared by Mitsubishi, at least two Pajero-based SUVs are already under development.
One of them is expected to make its global debut later this year. The new model will likely retain the body-on-frame construction, which has always been a key part of the Pajero’s rugged character.
Several components and the platform are expected to be shared with the Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck. However, Mitsubishi is likely to give the SUV its own distinct identity.
Expected highlights include:
- Ladder-frame chassis
- Large SUV proportions
- Dedicated suspension setup
- Distinct exterior styling
- Petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrain options depending on the market
Fresh Design With Familiar Character
The teaser released by Mitsubishi offers a small glimpse of the upcoming SUV.
A connected LED daytime running light setup can be seen at the front. The lighting signature stretches across the nose and is interrupted only by the Mitsubishi logo in the centre.
Other visible details include:
- Upright SUV stance
- Boxy silhouette
- Modern alloy wheel design
- High ground clearance
- Strong shoulder lines
Despite the all-new design, the Pajero’s tough character still remains evident.
Cabin Expected To Get Modern Upgrades
Mitsubishi has not yet released any interior images, but expectations are naturally high.
The new Pajero is expected to feature:
- Larger infotainment display
- Digital instrument cluster
- Connected car technology
- Premium materials
- Advanced safety systems
- Multiple driver assistance features
The cabin is also expected to feel more premium than previous generations while continuing to offer practicality for long-distance travel and off-road adventures.
Part Of A Bigger Product Plan
The Pajero revival is only one part of Mitsubishi’s broader strategy. The company plans to launch 13 new vehicles between FY26 and FY31.
The future lineup is expected to include:
- New Pajero and Montero SUVs
- Electric SUVs
- Pickup trucks
- Compact SUVs
- Small SUVs
- Minivans
- Updated Xpander models
- Kei vehicles for Japan
- BEV suvs
This indicates that Mitsubishi is preparing one of its biggest product offensives in recent years.
What About India?
The return of the Pajero will certainly excite Indian SUV enthusiasts. Even today, well-maintained Pajero models continue to attract strong demand in the used car market.
However, an India launch is not confirmed yet.
Mitsubishi has already signed an agreement with TVS for a mobility ecosystem in India, but there has been no official announcement regarding local vehicle manufacturing.