Triumph 400 Range Gets Dearer Before June Begins, Prices Increased By Up To Rs 5,000

Earlier this week, we reported that Triumph’s updated 400 motorcycle range was likely to receive a price hike from June 1. However, that does not seem to be the case now. Just a few days before June begins, the revised prices have already come into effect. The update impacts most motorcycles in the range, with buyers now having to pay up to Rs 5,000 more depending on the model.
Not every motorcycle has been affected, though. The Tracker 400 and Scrambler 400 X continue at their existing prices for now.
New Prices
A social media post from a Mumbai-based dealership had already hinted that a revision was on the way. At that time, the expected increase was said to be between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. The final revision has turned out to be slightly lower.
The Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400 have received the largest increase. Buyers of these motorcycles will now pay Rs 5,000 more than before. The Speed T4 is dearer by Rs 4,000, while the Speed 400 sees a smaller jump of Rs 2,000.
Not every motorcycle in the family has been affected. The Tracker 400 and Scrambler 400 X continue at their existing prices.
Why This Matters
The timing of this increase is interesting because Triumph had only recently shifted its lineup to a smaller 349cc engine platform.
That move came after changes in the tax structure for motorcycles. Machines above 350cc attracted higher taxes, while motorcycles below that mark benefited from lower rates. As a result, Triumph and Bajaj reworked the range and reduced prices on several models.
At launch, the lower prices gave the updated motorcycles a stronger value proposition. This latest revision trims some of that advantage.
One motorcycle that stands out here is the Speed T4. It was the only model that did not receive a major reduction when the new engine arrived. With the latest increase, it now costs more than the earlier version that used the larger 399cc motor.
Engine Output Also Changed
The smaller engine brought lower performance numbers as well.
Speed T4 now produces:
- 29 hp
- 31 Nm
The previous version produced:
- 31 hp
- 36 Nm
The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 XC now make 37 hp and 32 Nm. Earlier versions produced 40 hp and 37.5 Nm.
The Thruxton 400 continues with 40 hp and 32 Nm, matching the output of the Tracker 400.
Two Models Stay Unchanged
The Tracker 400 and Scrambler 400 X have not received a price revision so far. Their prices remain unchanged at the moment. Whether Triumph updates their prices in the coming weeks remains to be seen.