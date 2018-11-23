Modified Royal Enfield: 5 Stunning Examples From Across The World

For the simplicity of its engineering, a Royal Enfield has always been the favourite of custom bike makers across India, and the World. We’ve come across some really fantastic builds which have made us sit back and take notice. Here are five such examples, some of which will have you swept off your feet by their visual energy alone. Take a look.

One of the very first custom jobs carried out with the Continental GT 650 as the base, this neat looking thing is called the Midas Royale. Building upon the original cafe racer, it mellows down the ‘Cafe’ in the Cafe Racer styling of the original and makes things appear more racer friendly. It sure does look the part with its carbon-finished bodywork and expensive kit like an Ohlins sourced front and a TTX rear suspension setup.

A Himalayan like no other, this modern take on an enduro is the handiwork of Indonesia based, Smoked Garage. A unique body design which is a work of art, this bike called the Project SG411 in no manner resembles the Himalayan. With many out of this world components affixed, the SG411 looks more like it had been built alongside a Martian Rover.

Based on the Royal Enfield Continental GT, this custom cafe racer, called ‘Silver Bullet’, is the result of a collaboration between White Collar Bike and Royal Enfield Indonesia. Its front wheel hub has been borrowed from an old Honda CBX550F while the Rear has been sourced from an old Honda CBX550F. The rear shock absorber has been sourced from the Thruxton. Mechanically, it runs a stock 535cc engine which delivers 29.1 bhp of maximum power @ 5,100 rpm and 44 Nm of peak torque @ 4,000 revs.

Customised by Sinroja Motorcycles, this example was first displayed at the Wheels and Waves festival in the French town of Biarritz. A stripped out Cafe Racer, the Surf Racer features a new half fairing, is painted in metallic dark grey colour and gets contrasting highlights in the shade of blue. The stock, conventional telescopic suspension is replaced by an upside down unit while the twin-sided rear shockabsorber is traded for a monoshock.

The motorcycle rides on 17” alloy rims (instead of stock, spoked wheels) which are wrapped in super-sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. Powering the bike is a stock 535cc single cylinder motor which gets a higher lift cam, machined piston barrels for higher compression and a new inlet manifold.

A great example of a clean and proportionate mod job, this particular build is the handiwork of Bangalore based Bulleteer Customs. That cherry red tank and modern elements like a USD front fork setup, fat rubber and that flat seat, only add more flair to this beauty.