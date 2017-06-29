This RE Probably Took a Trip to Italy to Come Back Looking Like This

Called the Agastya, this motorcycle here never really left the country. But it did make a trip to Bulleteer Customs, who’ve transformed this made in India British single into an Italian broom which will sweep you off your feet. That flair is immediately evident once your eyes lock on to the Cherry Red gas tank, which contrasts exceedingly well with those fat, gold finished USD front forks.

Premium, Pirelli Sport Demon rubber has been wrapped around a multi-spoke rim, which is different than the one which has been deployed at the rear. A short and stubby fender caps things off at the front, where if you lift your brows, a flush fitting headlamp sits pretty along with a neat and simple instrument cluster. What looks like a drag style setup for the bars, makes them sit low and goes a long way in accentuating the intended appeal.

A carbureted RE motor has been latched onto a single downtube frame and coated in black, it sits there snug. A flat seat makes the design looks cohesive and classy, while the upswept, blacked out exhaust pipe sprinkles a touch of sporty. That custom built swingarm has been paired to chrome finished Springs, which handle suspension duties for a massive rear wheel that has been wrapped in premium rubber. Oh and there’s a rear disc brake too.

We particularly like how the Agastya has been tightly packaged. How the wheelbase has been extended, yet, the subframe has been chopped early to compensate for the length. And just like their earlier attempts, this time too, Bulleteer Customs have crafted a neat looking and desirable motorcycle which does stop you in your tracks. You may find them on Facebook if you have any product related queries, or simply look at this build and marvel at their skills. We definitely are impressed.