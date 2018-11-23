Motoroids Exclusive: Spy Shots of the New Generation Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 is one of the best selling models of Hyundai. This small yet spacious hatchback is offered with petrol and diesel engine options and has been on sale since 2013. Although it received a major facelift a couple of years back, it sort of has become outdated now. Also, its major competitor the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been revamped which has lead to Hyundai to create a new generation of the Grand i10 hatchback. Our reader, Sagar Deshmukh has sent us spy images of this little hatchback, we tip our hats to him for sharing these images with us.

The dimensions seem to be increased in every direction, which will place this hatchback in a higher segment than the newly released Santro hatchback. According to some sources, the car will focus on the comfort of the rear passengers. The Grand i10 was the first car to introduce a rear AC vent in this segment. The front end will get a trapezoidal cascading grille which is hidden in the test mule. On the inside expect the car to come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen in other Hyundai cars with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As part of the upcoming government mandate, the car will also get dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, seat belt reminder and a speed alert chime as standard.

Reports suggest that the car will continue to use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.1-diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to develop 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque and the oil burner is good for 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. As standard, you will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. To make the prices more competitive, Hyundai may replace the 4-speed torque converter with the newly launched 5-speed AMT gearbox seen in the Hyundai Santro. Stay tuned for more updates on the Hyundai Grand i10.