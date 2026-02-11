MG Majestor India Launch Tomorrow: Fortuner Rival With 215PS Diesel, 4×4 And Loaded Features

The big SUV space in India is about to get interesting. MG is bringing in the new Majestor tomorrow this one sits right at the top of its lineup. It will be placed above the Gloster and will take on strong names like the Toyota Fortuner Legender.
The Majestor was first exhibited at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year. Since then it has been spotted and teased a few times. In some global markets, this SUV is available as the MG Rakan, which gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the India version.
Design is obviously geared towards presence. The front appears high and straight with a large grille and slim LED lights. The bonnet is high and the bumper appears chunky. From the side, it maintains a boxy look with wide wheel arches and a high stance, typical of a proper ladder frame SUV. Blacked out pillars, roof rails, new alloy wheels and faux skid plates enhance the strong look. At the back, connected LED tail lamps and double exhaust tips round out the design.
Inside, the cabin is supposed to be spacious and practical. A three row, seven seat arrangement is likely. The dashboard design is likely to be clean and straight with a dual screen design that incorporates a 12.3 inch touchscreen along with a digital driver display.
Features expected on board include:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three zone climate control
- Powered tailgate
- 360 degree camera
- Multiple wireless chargers
- Heated and massaging front seats
- Premium sound system
- Level 2 ADAS
- Six airbags
Under the hood, the Majestor will feature a 2.0 litre diesel engine and an eight speed automatic gearbox. MG may have single turbo and twin turbo versions of the engine, though the twin turbo with around 213 to 215 PS and 478 Nm is expected to lead the range. Higher trims are anticipated to be equipped will all-wheel-drive setup.
The prices are expected to drop between Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from Fortuner Legender it will be competing with the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Nissan X Trail.
The Majestor looks ready to become MG’s new flagship in India, focusing on size, power, features and road presence in one complete package.