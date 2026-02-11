2027 Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: 515 kms Range, AWD Power & A Bold Electric Future

The Highlander name has been in existence for years and many families have grown up with it. Now Toyota has taken a bold step. The Highlander for 2027 is fully electric. No petrol. No hybrid. Just battery power. For a nameplate that has been through 25 years, this is a big change.
This new model is Toyota’s first three row electric SUV for the US market. It will be built in Kentucky, while the battery modules will come from Toyota’s new plant in North Carolina. Sales are expected to start from late 2026. Prices will be shared closer to launch.
The new Highlander will be offered in two variants
- XLE
- Limited
Battery and drivetrain options vary depending on the version.
Battery options
- 77.0 kWh pack
- 95.8 kWh pack
The smaller battery in front wheel drive form has a claimed range of around 287 miles, which is about 460 km.
With all wheel drive and the same battery, range is reduced slightly to around 270 miles.
The larger 95.8 kWh battery provides up to 320 miles, close to 515 km. This larger pack is standard on the Limited trim with all wheel drive.
Performance figures are strong for a family SUV.
Front wheel drive
- 221 to 224 hp
- Up to 268 Nm torque
All wheel drive
- Up to 338 to 343 hp
- Up to 438 Nm torque
Toyota says the electric layout with low centre of gravity helps with stability and handling. AWD versions also receive Multi Terrain Select and Crawl Control.
Charging is done through a North American Charging System port. Under ideal circumstances, 10 to 80 percent charging can be accomplished in about 30 minutes on a DC fast charger. Standard are an 11 kW onboard AC charger and dual voltage cable. The SUV also supports Vehicle to Load which means that it can power external devices, if needed.
In terms of size, the wheelbase has increased to 3051 mm and the SUV is wider than before. Height is slightly lower so it has a more planted appearance. It comes with 19 inch wheels as standard.
Design highlights
- Hammerhead style front
- Slim LED daytime running lights
- Flush door handles
- Strong fender lines
- Full width lighting elements
The cabin is tech focused.
- 14 inch touchscreen
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
- 5G connectivity
- Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Integrated navigation (cluster directions)
- 64 colour ambient lighting
- Panoramic glass roof option
It is able to seat up to seven passengers. Heated front seats are standard. Higher trims have ventilated front seats and heated second row seats. With the third row folded, cargo space crosses 1274 litres.
Safety comes under Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane assist, automatic emergency braking, pre collision warning and proactive driving assist.
The electric Highlander now joins the bZ, bZ Woodland and C HR to become Toyota’s fourth battery electric vehicle in the US. Toyota has stated that it is planning to make 22 electrified models available around the world in the next few years.
The 2027 Highlander demonstrates how serious Toyota is about electric SUVs. It maintains the family friendly three row format but is now fully into the electric space. For buyers considering large EVs such as the Kia EV9 or forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9, this will clearly be another great option to consider.