MG Majestor Spotted During Off-Road Trials in India, February 2026 Launch Likely

MG is gearing up to launch the new Majestor SUV in India, and it has already caught the attention of enthusiasts. The SUV was spotted several times during road and off-road tests. The first images and videos of the production-ready car have been posted online. The launch is expected in February 2026 and MG will sell it through its regular dealerships.
The Majestor is a full-size SUV that will sit above the Gloster in MG’s lineup. It will be competing with premium three-row SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron. While it shares some design elements with the Gloster, the Majestor has its own bold styling that makes it stand out. The front fascia is aggressive with its large grille, split vertically mounted headlights with LED DRLs, and a strong bumper.
The vehicle spotted was finished in White contrasting with black mirrors and roof. The camouflage on the test mule obscures some of the details, but you can make out a bit of the styling at the rear, dual exhaust tips, and big alloy wheels.
Inside, the Majestor is supposed to be more modern and luxurious than the Gloster. The cabin will be spacious and packed with tech. It is likely to get a large 12.3 inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, 360 degree camera, and Level 2+ ADAS. The interior is designed for comfort on long journeys and the second and third rows should be sufficient for adults.
At the heart, the Majestor will continue with the 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine seen in the Gloster. The engine has up to 213bhp and 478Nm of torque and is mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox and 4WD system. The platform and powerful engine of the SUV enable it to handle off-road conditions well. Videos show the Majestor climbing rocks and slippery surfaces with ease, suggesting a good ground clearance and suspension tuning.
Other highlights that can be seen in the spy shots include connected LED tail lamps, ‘Majestor’ badging on the tailgate, and a 360-degree camera set up integrated into the mirrors. MG is likely to offer multiple exterior colours through monotone and dual-tone as well as premium interior themes.
The Majestor will be slightly higher than the Gloster as it will be the flagship model with added features. Having strong off-road ability, modern interiors and advanced technology, it seems to be a winner among the buyers who want a stylish and competent full-size SUV in India.