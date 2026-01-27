MG Majestor Teased Ahead of India Launch – Bigger Than Gloster and Ready to Take on Fortuner and Kodiaq

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to introduce a new flagship SUV in its portfolio. It is called the MG Majestor and it will be officially launched on February 12. A new teaser video has now been released, showing the SUV’s exterior design for the first time.
The Majestor will sit above the MG Gloster and will be the brand’s most premium diesel SUV in India. MG has made it clear that this is not a replacement for the Gloster. Both models will be sold together. Majestor is aimed directly at buyers considering large SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
From the teaser, the design appears bold and upright. The front gets a very large grille with the MG logo placed right in the centre. Slim LED daytime running lights sit higher up, while the main LED headlamps are placed vertically below them. The SUV shown in the teaser wears a black exterior shade, which adds to the strong road presence. Machined alloy wheels, likely 19 inches, and a silver skid plate are also visible.
MG had already displayed the Majestor at the 2025 Auto Expo, but not the interior. Based on the expectations the cabin should get a fully digital layout with large screens and premium features.
Expected highlights include
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
- 12.3 inch touchscreen
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charging
- Powered seats
- 360 degree camera
- Multiple drive modes
When it comes to the engine, the Majestor is expected to use the same 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine as the Gloster. This engine generates about 215 hp and 478 Nm of torque and is paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system is expected to be part of the package as well. The smaller single turbo diesel from the Gloster is not likely to be offered.
Pricing will be higher than the Gloster, which currently sits between Rs 38 lakh and Rs 43 lakh ex showroom. This places the Majestor right in the Fortuner and Kodiaq space.
With its size, road presence and feature list, the MG Majestor looks ready to take on established rivals. The launch next month will finally tell us how strong MG’s new flagship really is.