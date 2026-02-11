Tesla Introduces ‘Switch and Save’ in India: Tesla Model Y Now Gets Rs 3 Lakh Exchange Bonus in India

Buying a new car is never an easy choice. And when it comes to an electric vehicle such as the Tesla Model Y, the big question is always cost. Now, Tesla is attempting to make that decision easier in India.
The company has introduced a new Switch and Save programme for buyers who want to swap their petrol or diesel car for a Model Y. Under this offer, customers can receive exchange incentive up to Rs 3 lakh. Tesla is also offering finance plans where the EMI can start from Rs 49,000 per month with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh. The figures are based on a seven year plan, subject to approval.
Running costs can fall drastically after the switch, Tesla says. The brand has claimed savings of up to Rs 20,000 per month as compared to a similar luxury petrol or diesel car driven around 1,500 km every month. With lower fuel and maintenance costs, the effective ownership cost can be very close to Rs 29,000 per month. Home charging is also affordable, with Tesla stating that charging costs can be as low as Rs 1 per km. A complimentary wall connector is included with the car.
The Model Y is offered in two versions.
Standard Rear Wheel Drive
- Range 500 km WLTP
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
- Price Rs 59.89 lakh
Long Range Rear Wheel Drive
- Range 661 km WLTP
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds
- Price Rs 67.89 lakh
Top speed for both is 201 kmph.
Model Y has scored top safety ratings from Euro NCAP, IIHS and ANCAP in 2025. It provides up to 2,130 litres of storage space. Features include a 16 inch touchscreen, rear 8 inch display, ventilated seats, panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, 9 speaker audio system, eight exterior cameras with Sentry Mode, air purifier, heated steering and wireless charging.
Orders can be placed online through Tesla’s official website. Test drives are offered in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram at Tesla Experience Centers.
For buyers who are thinking of leaving behind petrol or diesel, this could be the time to consider the change.