Maruti Suzuki Victoris Deliveries Begin from Sept 22

Overview – Key Highlights
- Launch & Pricing: Victoris starts at ₹10.50 lakh, offered in six trims.
- Multiple Powertrains: Petrol, strong-hybrid, and segment-first underbody CNG.
- Delivery Schedule: Dispatches in progress; deliveries begin on 22nd September, Navratri.
- Feature-Rich Package: ADAS Level 2, panoramic sunroof, Dolby Atmos sound, and more.
Introduction
Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the much-anticipated Victoris SUV in India, marking its entry into one of the country’s most hotly contested SUV segments — the mid-size SUV space. With prices starting at ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Victoris arrives as the new flagship model under the Arena network, offering buyers three powertrain options — petrol, strong-hybrid, and CNG.
Bookings have already begun, and vehicles are reaching dealerships for display and test drives. Maruti has also confirmed that customer deliveries will start on September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. This festive-season debut is expected to generate strong enthusiasm among buyers eager to bring home a new car during the auspicious period.
Launch and Powertrain Choices
The Victoris has been introduced in six variants, ensuring there’s something for every type of customer. Buyers can choose from:
- Petrol versions for everyday practicality.
- Strong-hybrid trims that balance performance with fuel efficiency.
- CNG models, featuring India’s first underbody-mounted CNG tank, which frees up boot space — a clever innovation that addresses a long-standing concern in CNG cars.
This mix of powertrains allows Maruti to cater to a broad base of buyers — from value seekers to eco-conscious customers and those looking for modern technology.
Delivery Timeline and Festive Rollout
Dealer dispatches are already in motion, giving customers a chance to see and test drive the SUV across showrooms. The official delivery date is set for 22nd September 2025, which also marks the beginning of Navratri.
The timing is no coincidence — festive seasons in India traditionally drive car sales, with families preferring to make big purchases during auspicious days. By choosing Navratri as its starting point, Maruti is ensuring the Victoris gets maximum traction right from launch.
Feature Highlights
The top-spec Victoris comes loaded with a premium set of features that place it ahead of many rivals in the segment. Key highlights include:
- Level 2 ADAS suite for advanced driver assistance.
- Panoramic sunroof to enhance cabin appeal.
- 360-degree camera for stress-free city driving.
- Digital driver display for a modern touch.
- Infinity audio system with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.
- Powered driver seat and ventilated front seats for added comfort.
Select variants also include:
- Multiple drive modes to adapt to different conditions.
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold for convenience and safety.
Together, these features position the Victoris as a tech-loaded yet practical SUV, meeting the rising expectations of Indian buyers.
Position in Maruti’s Lineup
The Victoris is more than just a new launch — it’s the flagship SUV of Maruti Suzuki’s Arena network. With this model, Maruti aims to elevate the showroom experience by blending affordability with premium appeal. Positioned against dominant forces like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Victoris marks Maruti’s most serious attempt yet to capture a share of the competitive mid-size SUV market.
Conclusion
With its competitive pricing, multiple powertrain options, and rich feature list, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is well-positioned to attract a wide range of buyers. Deliveries beginning on September 22, 2025, give it the perfect festive launchpad.
For customers, the Victoris offers a balanced package of innovation, practicality, and modern tech. For Maruti Suzuki, it’s more than just another model — it’s a potential game-changer in the SUV segment and could become a star performer in the months to come.
